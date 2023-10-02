Video Shows Delivery Driver Shooting YouTube Prankster

Videos by OutKick

Video has been released of Alan Colie shooting YouTube prankster Tanner Cook back in April.

Colie, a food delivery driver, shot Cook when he harassed him at Dulles Center Mall in Virginia while attempting to film a prank for his “Classified Goons” YouTube channel.

He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious shooting inside an occupied building and discharging a firearm within a building. He was ultimately acquitted of the two most serious charges, but convicted on the last charge of discharging a firearm within a building.

Following the verdict being announced, video of the incident was released, and it’s absolutely wild. In the video, Cook can be seen walking up to Colie, who is significantly smaller, and getting in his face and harassing him while holding a phone up.

The food delivery driver attempted to leave the situation, but Cook followed him and continued his harassment. At that point, Colie pulled out a pistol and shot him once.

You can watch a video of the shooting below.

Warning: some might find the video disturbing.

YOUTUBE PRANK FAFO—A jury found a food delivery driver not guilty in the shooting of a YouTube prankster who followed and harassed him at a mall in Leesburg, Virginia.



Alan Colie was acquitted of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Tanner Cook, who owns the… pic.twitter.com/Xa3kGE41Ui — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) September 30, 2023

Alan Colie shoots YouTube prankster.

This is a classic case of messing around and finding out. Cook saw a small man minding his own business and thought it was a good idea to harass him in an attempt to create YouTube content.

His stupidity got him a bullet. He’s damn lucky to be alive. The craziest part is Cook doesn’t plan to stop making prank videos, despite being shot.

He seemed to indicate to WUSA9 that getting shot won’t stop him from trying to do this again in the future.

Despite being acquitted of the most serious charges, Colie remains in custody awaiting a decision on the guilty verdict discharging a firearm within a building.

There’s an October 19 hearing to decide what to do because the verdict doesn’t really make sense. How can the shooting be justified but the actual shot itself inside a building was not?

That’s something the judge and attorneys will have to figure out. Don’t be shocked if the judge throws it out as it’s not consistent with the jury buying the self-defense claim.

Alan Colie acquitted of most serious charges in shooting of YouTube prankster Tanner Cook. (Credit: Loudon County Sheriff via Fox News)

This situation is a simple reminder that you simply shouldn’t mess with strangers. You don’t know what they’re capable of or what their limits might be. Leave people alone and life will be easier.