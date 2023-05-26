Ja Morant’s ‘Hunger’ Nike Shoes Released As Planned, Sell Out In Minutes Amid Latest Gun Incident

Videos by OutKick

Nike somewhat quietly pulled all of Ja Morant’s shoes from its website last week, but that didn’t stop the company from releasing the Ja 1 ‘Hunger’ edition of his sneaker on Thursday. It also didn’t stop folks from buying the young superstar’s newest shoe as they sold out almost instantly.

The shoe was released on Nike’s SNKRS app and sold out within minutes. According to Memphis’ Commercial Appeal, some local Memphis stores either didn’t receive the sneaker to sell locally or had the in-store release put on hold.

While the Ja 1 ‘Hunger’ shoes were released on May 25 as scheduled, it was unknown if Nike was going to go through with the release as planned given that Morant is currently suspended after appearing on video with a gun for the second time in less than three months.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in a statement on May 16. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

The Ja Morant ‘Hunger’ shoes were released as scheduled, and sold out in minutes. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Some sneakerheads don’t appear to be bothered by Morant’s latest off-the-court antics. That, or they see buying the shoes as a business investment as there is at least a chance that the ‘Hunger’ shoe may be Morant’s last signature shoe released.

Other versions of the Ja 1 sneakers are still available on re-sell sites such as GOAT. The ‘Day One’ are re-selling for under $150 as are the ‘Trivia’ sneakers. The ‘Scratch’ and ‘Midnight’ colorways are in higher demand, selling for $425 and $1,000, respectively.