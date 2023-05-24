Ja Morant Posts Cryptic Photos And Messages Saying ‘Bye’ Before Quickly Deleting Them

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant posted a series of cryptic, slightly concerning photos to his Instagram story Wednesday before deleting them. The final post showed Morant doing an interview with TNT with the word ‘bye’ written across it.

Morant was recently suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies after appearing on Instagram Live with a gun for the second time in less than two months. The young superstar has been quiet on social media since being suspended with his since-deleted story posts being all we’ve seen from Morant outside of a recently published statement.

Morant posted pictures of his mom, father, and young daughter before posting the ‘bye’ message.

Hope everything is okay with Ja Morant 🙏



It’s unclear what Morant’s photos and messages mean. Some NBA fans are speculating that he is saying goodbye to social media, but at the time of his writing his Instagram and Twitter accounts are still active.

Others are speculating that Morant received word about a suspension next season after his most recent gun incident.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reacted to Morant’s latest antics rather harshly saying he was “assuming the worst.”

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video,” Silver said shortly after the video went viral. “Now, we’re in the process of investigating it, and we’ll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”

Morant will almost certainly be hit with a lengthy suspension to start the 2023-24 season, he may even be forced to sit on the sideline for the entirety of next season.

