J.K. Rowling Warns Gender Neutral Restrooms Threaten Girls’ Safety, Quotes Deeply Troubling Statistic

J.K. Rowling continues to fight for the rights of girls and women. And this time, she’s going after unisex bathrooms.

This week, Essex police arrested a teenage boy after four allegations of sexual assault in his school’s gender neutral restroom.

And Rowling says these attacks were not at all surprising.

“This was entirely foreseeable and preventable,” Rowling tweeted. “A Sunday Times investigation in 2028 found 88% of sexual offences committed in changing rooms and public bathrooms take place in those that are unisex.”

Girls’ safety, privacy and dignity is being sacrificed to an incoherent ideology pushed by lobby groups, which gives predatory males easy access to victims. 2/2https://t.co/jrMr1KmmXb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2023

She continued: “Girls’ safety, privacy and dignity are being sacrificed to an incoherent ideology pushed by lobby groups, which gives predatory males easy access to victims.”

And Conservative MP Miriam Cates, who is a former teacher, agreed.

“Gender-neutral facilities are a threat to the safety of women and girls because they create a private space hidden from the public view where assaults cannot be witnessed,” Cates told The Telegraph.

“Whilst, of course, the vast majority of males do not mean females any harm, the few who do will inevitably seek to take advantage of the opportunity that gender-neutral facilities present to commit offenses.”

J.K. Rowling says gender-neutral restrooms in schools threaten girls’ safety. (Photo by MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images)

The United Kingdom Department for Education will publish transgender guidance for schools next week.

The advice will likely force schools to tell parents if students are questioning their gender. It is also likely to bar male students from participating in girls’ sports. Other anticipated provisions include a ban on transgender children from using toilets and changing rooms of the opposite sex.

“I very much hope that the new Department for Education guidance will make clear that gender-neutral facilities are a safeguarding risk and should not be allowed in schools,” Cates said.

J.K. Rowling Relentlessly Fights for Women

The Harry Potter author continues to be one of the biggest villains of the transgender movement.

Rowling believes women are women and men are men. And for this, she has received attacks and threats from trans activists.

“I thought about it deeply and hard and long and I’ve listened, I promise, to the other side,” she said on a podcast earlier this year. “And I believe, absolutely, that there is something dangerous about this movement and that it must be challenged.”

So she won’t give up on the fight for women’s spaces. And she doesn’t care how many times they call her a “TERF” — a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

“I am fighting what I see as a powerful, insidious, misogynistic movement, that has gained huge purchase in very influential areas of society,” Rowling said.

“I do not see this particular movement as either benign or powerless, so I’m afraid I stand with the women who are fighting to be heard against threats of loss of livelihood and threats to their safety.”