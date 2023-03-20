J.J. Watt, Kelsea Ballerini Confirm Taylor Swift Fandom

Videos by OutKick

Future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt spent his Sunday singing the praises of Taylor Swift. And while Watt has quickly transitioned from fan favorite to fan boy, he wasn’t alone. Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini used her own stage time to confirm that, she too, is a Swiftie.

Watt and crew tackled one of Swift’s opening weekend shows from Glendale, AZ and came away impressed.

“44 songs 3 hours and 15 minutes. So much respect [Taylor Swift]. When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money’s worth and then some. Touche,” said Watt via Twitter.

He went on to add, “Unbelievable. My hat’s off to Taylor.”

I’m going to give Watt the benefit of the doubt here and ignore that it appears like he’s fishing for a compliment. I mean, that comment is a ready-made “right back at ‘cha,” or for some die-hard Texans fan to stop drooling long enough to reply, “That’s how we felt watching you, J.J.!”



But I’m no Anti-Hero, so I’ll just let J.J. enjoy his newfound Swiftness.

Kelsea Ballerini Joined J.J. Watt In Loving Taylor Swift

Former defensive ends weren’t the only ones filling a blank space this weekend, Kelsea Ballerini also partook in the euphoria that was T Swift’s summer tour commencing.

Over the weekend, Ballerini stopped mid-concert to ask an Atlantic City crowd about Swift’s tour.

“Can I just level with you for a minute,” 29-year-old Ballerini asked a crowd of concert goers. “Is anyone stalking the Eras Tour? Has it started?”

📹 | @KelseaBallerini stopping her show to ask if Taylor Swift had played ‘Cruel Summer’ on the #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/cYo5oIJ7NV — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) March 18, 2023

Not only was Ballerini interested in whether Swift had taken the stage yet, she also wanted to know the setlist.

“I’m gonna stalk it after this but I just have one question,” Ballerini added. “Has she … is ‘Cruel Summer’ on the setlist?”

Upon receiving confirmation that the toe-tapper made the cut, Ballerini accepted the one thing that eluded Watt throughout his illustrious career, a Super Bowl.

“Wow, that’s my Super Bowl, I gotta be honest. Alright. Wow,” Ballerini said from inside Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. “That’s all I needed to know. Thank you for that. Live updates.”

Taylor Swift kicked off her “The Eras Tour” over the weekend, leaving J.J. Watt and Kelsea Ballerini giddy. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management).

Ballerini in the midst of her own tour right now, so it remains to be seen if she’ll find time to catch Taylor Swift sing “Cruel Summer” in person. As for Watt, based on his tweet, he seems content in early retirement as a Swifty.

Should the Cardinals, Texans, or any other NFL team inquire about his services this summer, I imagine J.J. would respond by telling the interested team: we are never, ever, ever getting back together.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF