NFL Tries To Drug Test Retired JJ Watt

Some poor NFL intern forgot to hit ‘send’ on that J.J. Watt drug test email from 2022. Now it’s too little too late.
Watt was surprised to find out Tuesday that the NFL was requesting a drug test from him. Considering he’s retired.
The longtime defensive star posted a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by the NFL, which read:
“This is Dillon on behalf of the NFL. You have been selected for a hgh dry blood spot test, please give me a call or shoot me a text when you can. Thank you.”
Watt poked fun at the NFL’s wasted attempt.
“I don’t know what happens when you click ‘Report Junk’ but I think I’m about to find out…,” Watt said in response to the drug test request.
After a storied 12-season run, Watt appears content with riding into the sunset. Unless he wants to play for another season, Watt can comfortably drag that message into the digital trash bin.
The NFL has been firing off drug tests this past week, including sending Seahawks WR DK Metcalf a test after a video of his leaping abilities went viral.
