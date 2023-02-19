NFL Wants To Drug Test Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Over (Fake) Social Media Video

Videos by OutKick

The NFL is about to find out if physical freak and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is truly all-natural (i.e., not taking steroids).

Metcalf received a notice from the NFL on Sunday regarding a ‘randomized’ drug test he’s been assigned to. The wideout relayed it on his Instagram Stories.

Is DK Metcalf Taking PEDs?

The NFL’s testing notice read, according to a screenshot posted by Metcalf:

“Good Morning DK. This is Brian Keller on behalf of the NFL you’ve been selected for a PES policy collection tomorrow 2/20/23. Please contact me as soon as possible so that we may arrange a time and place to meet tomorrow”

The drug test comes a day after Metcalf won the NBA Celebrity Game MVP, compounded by a viral video of Metcalf’s leaping abilities Saturday that did not come off as humanly possible.

The video in question was taken at the NBA All-Star events. Ahead of the celebrity match, Metcalf was filmed catching a ball that looked nearly 15 feet off the ground.

NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3AkeCdTWfB — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 17, 2023

If any evidence against DK Metcalf stirred the most disbelief, it’s this footage.

Big Jump Triggers Drug Test

Question is: Was it a real video?

Chances are: No. Considering how easy it has gotten to dupe people on the internet, it’s likely that Metcalf’s gravity-defying leap was more movie magic than steroids.

Then came the MVP-worthy celebrity game. Metcalf had an impressive individual performance (20 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and a high-flying dunk).

The MVP honors were well deserved for Metcalf, though the bar was set relatively low considering past award recipients include Michael Rapaport and a celebrity Peloton instructor.

Frankly, if the NFL gets this wrong, it’ll be another embarrassing blow to Roger Goodell and the overseeing NFL brain trust.

Considering Metcalf was participating in an NBA event and the alleged performance-enhancing drug use relies on a social media post, players may end up ‘disliking’ the commissioner’s oversight.

Or it could be fake drama stirred by Metcalf; it’s hard to tell nowadays.

Last season was another star-making performance by Metcalf. He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards, his second in four years, and marked a career-high in receptions with 90.

On July 2022, DK signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension with the Seahawks.