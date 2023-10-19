Italian Sports Reporter Maria Arreghini Risks A Wardrobe Malfunction By Leaving Her Top Unbuttoned

Videos by OutKick

The competitive world of Italian sports reporting has struck again. This time, Maria Arreghini, who is no stranger to attracting attention for her unique style of covering sports and for her social media activity, is the one turning the spotlight on herself.

The 25-year-old apparently didn’t want to risk ruining a perfectly good top before going live for Rally Dreamer TV earlier this week. She’s tested the limits of other tops before, and perhaps a bad outcome or two, led her to try something new.

So instead of risking another top, Maria opted to increase her chances of suffering a wardrobe malfunction instead. She left the top unbuttoned before updating the Rally Dreamer audience on the latest in the world of rally car.

It’s a risky strategy, but one that turns Maria’s TV spots into appointment viewing. Tossing it up on Instagram doesn’t hurt either. It’s good for growing the brand.

A brand that has more than 635k followers already. Mixing up the content between her efforts in bikinis and at work is a strategy that’s been working out nicely for her.

It’s a good way for her to separate herself from an everyday Instagram model. It also provides a friendly reminder that she’s got some ground to make up in the sports world.

Maria Arreghini Still Has Plenty Of Work To Do

A follower count of is nothing to sneeze at for sure, but she’s up against some stiff competition for eyeballs from some in the Italian sports world who have followings well into the millions.

Maria knows what she’s up against and she’s not backing down. She’s playing to her strengths and grabbing the spotlight when she can.

Now’s not the time to settle on a few headlines. If you want to move up the ranks you have to keep striking while the iron’s hot.

Risking a wardrobe malfunction is a good start, it will be interesting to see what Maria does next to catchup with the likes of Diletta Leotta and others.