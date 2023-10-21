Italian Prime Minister Splits From Boyfriend After He’s Caught Asking Woman For ‘Threesome Or Foursome’

Videos by OutKick

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Friday that she is back on the market. The 46-year-old leader of the Brothers of Italy political party made the announcement on social media that she and her longtime boyfriend, Andrea Giambruno, were going their separate ways.

The breakup comes after comments made by Giambruno to a female colleague came to light earlier this week. The 42-year-old journalist can be reportedly be heard in an off-air recording talking about his balls and threesomes to his colleague, Viviana Guglielmi.

Andrea Giambruno attends the “Donne Al Vertice” event at Palazzo Wedekind in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

One version of the events is that Giambruno asked his colleague, “Can I touch my balls while I talk to you?” To which she reportedly replied, “You already are.”

He then makes a comment about threesomes, saying, “What about a threesome, even a foursome?,” before adding, “To get ahead here you have to f***.”

There are some reports that indicate his comment about a “threesome or foursome” is in reference to the need to add others to the show. Which would obviously change the context of the comment.

Even so, there’s plenty of material with the alleged touching of the balls question and the comment about certain activities to get ahead for a breakup.

Meloni posted on multiple social media platforms, “My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here. I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra.”

Giorgia Meloni Has A Message For Her Political Opponents Too

She continued, “Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it. I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine. I have nothing else to say about this.”

That ended the portion about her failed relationship with Giambruno. Meloni added a little something at the end for her haters in the form of a postscript.

“Ps. all those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home should know that however much the drop may hope to dig out the stone, the stone remains stone and the drop is only water,” she concluded.

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister, speaks during a news conference in Rome, Italy. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There are conspiracies out there that Meloni had the audio leaked so that she could have a reason to end it with Giambruno. Some point the finger to Mediaset, which aired the comments, because it was owned by the late former PM Silvio Berlusconi.

I don’t know anything about Italian politics at all, so there’s no way for me to even begin to try and figure what’s going on with this leaked audio.

What I do see is a single no nonsense Prime Minister, who has a thing for pantsuits, that is going to be looking for a partner to come home to after a long day of mixing it up with world leaders and trading shots with her foes in Italian politics.