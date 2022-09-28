Nebraska Punter Caves To The Woke Mob; Apologizes For Positive Tweet About Incoming Italian Prime Minister

Nebraska punter Brian Buschini shared a tweet showing support for the new Prime Minster of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. Given that the Prime Minister is not a liberal and shares Christian, family-centered values, some people were upset about Buschini’s tweet therefore he deleted it and felt the need to apologize to the woke mob.

Meloni, a member of the Brothers of Italy conservative party, claimed victory in Italy’s election earlier this week. Following her win that caused an immediate outcry among far-left politicians around the globe, a speech of hers from 2019 resurfaced and went viral.

It’s unclear exactly what Buschini tweeted, but he mentions in his apology that he saw a headline about the speech. Perhaps he tweeted a screenshot of a headline that supported Meloni’s speech or perhaps he quote-tweeted the video of the speech itself.

Here are the specific excerpts from the speech, which you can watch here, that the left is up in arms about:

“Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves.”

“And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity.”

“I can’t define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be Citizen X, Gender X, Parent 1, Parent 2. I must be a number.”

“Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer.”

Giorgia Meloni Promotes Faith And Family And The Left Immediately Melts

All Meloni did throughout her speech was accurately predict the future and promote family values. People have become consumers of certain ideologies promoted within their own governments and media while other views and values have been shunned as fascist, racist, and wrong.

The New York Times, for example, shared a typical response to Meloni’s victory by immediately comparing her to Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths through WWII and Italian envasions.

ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 26: Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) reacts during a press conference at the party electoral headquarters overnight, on September 26, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Meloni wants Italians to turn to religion, family, and traditional morals that have escaped societies around the world that have been replaced with nothing but hate and fear.

She doesn’t want people to feel like a number in a system, but instead an actual people with a purposeful life.

That’s all anyone wants in life if they’re being honest, but people are too scared to admit that and agree with Meloni because she has a conservative tag next to her name. People don’t even have to support her, but just supporting her 2019 speech is enough to get you canceled, hence the silence.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the Nebraska punter apology, we’ve seen this story hundreds of times over the last few years. An athlete, celebrity, or even just a regular person tweets something that doesn’t align with the politics of annoyingly vocal Twitter users and they bend the knee and apologize, which in the end is just surrendering and giving up on your own morals.

Buschini is a sophomore in college figuring out who he is just like every other college sophomore in history did before him, but he’s not allowed to tweet something he believes in. What a world.

