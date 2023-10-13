Israel Has A Right To Kill Terrorists, Even If Pro-Hamas Americans Don’t Like It | David Hookstead

Videos by OutKick

Israel has every right to smash Hamas into a million pieces and scatter the terrorists into the wind.

The Israelis have been hammering Hamas in Gaza following the terrorists sneaking into Israel and murdering more than 1,200 men, women and children last weekend.

Babies were beheaded and burned to death, hundreds of young people enjoying a musical festival were slaughtered, entire families were killed, Hamas terrorists shot people on the streets on sight and as many as 150 innocent people were taken hostage back into Gaza.

So far, Israel has been resilient and overwhelming in the opening days of what will likely be a prolonged war against Hamas in Gaza – a location with a populace that put Hamas into power and where it enjoys broad support.

You’d think all Americans would understand the dynamics of the situation. One side – the terrorists – beheaded and burned babies. The other side – Israel – warns civilians ahead of time before bombing strikes in an attempt to minimize civilian casualties. There is no moral equivalency. One side protects innocent life. The other targets it.

This should be easy, but it’s not for a shocking amount of Americans.

Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1,200 Israelis, and many in America don’t seem to believe Israel should strike back. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Americans rally in support of Hamas.

Following the horrific terrorist attack, many Americans gathered in support of what Hamas had done. Apparently, some people are willing to accept anything in the name of Palestinian resistance – even beheaded babies and massacred families.

Dozens of student organizations at Harvard released an appalling statement pinning the blood of the dead Israelis directly on Israel.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence,” the statement read, in part.

In the eyes of students at Harvard and other campuses, the Israelis who were murdered had it coming and the terrorists are nothing more than a necessary arm of whatever the Palestinian resistance is.

Students at the University of Wisconsin – my alma mater – even chanted honoring the Hamas terrorists who were killed.

In the eyes of these disgusting people, Israel has no right to self-defense, and any retaliation is evil and oppressive.

“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

pic.twitter.com/COhCfFyS72 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Bill Ackman and others hit back in support of Israel.

Fortunately, there are still some sane people who understand not only does Israel have a right to self-defense, but striking back is the only option in the aftermath of the slaughter of innocent men, women and children. Babies were burned to death and beheaded. There must be hell to pay.

Billionaire Bill Ackman called for companies to not hire pro-Hamas graduates, and then took to X to share an important message.

What would America do if thousands of terrorists carried out a similar attack in the USA? How would the public respond?

Some advice for students:



If an organization of which you are a member puts out a public statement you disagree with, you have a few choices.



You can:



Stay silent and have the entire world conclude that you stand by the statement.



Convince the other members of the group to… https://t.co/WEZ4kzqLBf — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 12, 2023

For context on what is to come, ask yourself how the U.S. would respond if 2,500 Mexican terrorists invaded Texas, brutally killed 1,200 of our citizens including women, children and babies — raping decapitating and burning them alive — and kidnapped 150 more, including infants. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 13, 2023

Now adjust the numbers to reflect our 35.5 times larger population:



What if 42,600 Americans were killed and 5,325 were kidnapped? How would we respond? https://t.co/pZrpLU3Y6j — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 13, 2023

And in the thought experiment, add 5,000 rockets fired into the country. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 13, 2023

The reality of the situation is we all know how America would respond. There wouldn’t be enough blood to be spilled if 42,600 Americans were murdered and thousands kidnapped.

Ackman is 100% correct with his thought experiment, whether idiots rallying in support of Hamas like it or not.

George W. Bush echoes Bill Ackman’s thoughts on terrorists murdering Israelis.

Bill Ackman is certainly not alone in his very public stance that Israel must strike back and strike back hard.

George W. Bush, who was President on 9/11 and during the GWOT, spoke on the situation during an Axios event, and made it clear Israel can’t negotiate with terrorists. Action must be taken.

“It’s a democracy, and in a democracy the people’s voices matter. And, there’s going to be a weariness. The world is going to be, ‘Let’s negotiate! Israel has got to negotiate!’ They’re not going to negotiate. These people have played their cards. They want to kill as many Israelis as they can. Negotiating with killers is not an option for the elected government of Israel. So, we’re just going to have to remain steadfast, but it’s not going to take long for people [to say], ‘It’s gone on too long. Surely, there’s a way to settle this through negotiations. Both sides are guilty.’ My view is one side is guilty, and it’s not Israel,” the former President explained in no uncertain terms.

Bush also made it clear Hamas is nothing more than a terrorist organization hellbent on murdering innocent people. That’s something a shocking amount of young Americans aren’t capable of figuring out, no matter how many videos and photos circulate the web.

As much as people who pretend to be smart want to act like this is a highly-complex and nuanced situation, Bush’s assessment is much more accurate.

One side is guilty. One side is not. If you can’t figure out which is which, then you’re part of the problem. Despite moronic pro-Hamas students rallying on campuses, the good guys aren’t those who parade the bodies of innocent women around and massacre entire generations of families.

Hamas is guilty of horrific crimes against the Israeli people. For that, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear, a heavy price must be paid. That price will be paid in the form of blood just like every other war.

History tells us how America would respond.

Don’t think me urging and supporting Israel to smash Hamas into oblivion is coming out of left field. Not at all. It’s based on human decency and common sense, but it’s also based on the history of the United States of America – a country I love with all my heart.

When America gets attacked, enemies of this country get killed. It’s that simple. Japan attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor, and the USA responded by getting into WWII and dropping two atomic bombs on Japan. Granted, that was a military target.

Hamas murdered civilians in a terrorist attack. Fortunately, we have history here in America to compare it to.

Nearly 3,000 Americans died when al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked planes, flew them into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and heroic passengers took down United 93 before it could hit its target.

The United States responded by invading Afghanistan, destroying Al-Qaeda and hunting down terrorists all over the world. Military members were so fired up after 9/11 that Greg Coker made it clear the rules of engagement during the invasion of Afghanistan were to shoot any bad guy that moved.

Even nearly a decade later, SEAL Team 6 operators shot Osama bin Laden in a compound in Pakistan. Retribution takes time, but America always delivers it.

Why should it be any different for Israel?

It is truly mind-boggling to me that voicing support for Israel – a democracy that protects the innocent – has now become the brave thing to do.

Are we at a place where terrorists can murder more than 1,200 people and then restraint is preached? Hard pass.

I don’t care if Rashida Tlaib remains silent on dead babies, and several liberal Democrats demand a cease-fire or tell Israel to not respond.

Some of us still live in reality. When children are murdered and burned to death, families are brutally massacred and young people enjoying music are slaughtered, you don’t just have the right to strike back. Israel has the obligation to avenge their citizens just like America did after 9/11.

America responded with serious force after 9/11 happened. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

One of the major things you’ll hear critics of Israel or openly pro-Hamas people say is that civilians will be hurt when Israel strikes back. Whose fault is that? Is it Israel or is it Hamas’ fault for starting a war and then hiding behind civilians?

The answer is the latter. Again, Israel warns civilians before the bombs fall. Hamas murders babies. Yet, there are idiots on college campuses who seem to think the terrorists are the good guys. What kind of person thinks monsters who behead children are the heroes of the story?

Israel has the right to obliterate Hamas and send it to the dustbin of history. It also needs to avenge its citizens. As Ackman pointed out, the situation is significantly worse than 9/11 when you factor in Israel’s much smaller population. Do you remember the outrage after 9/11? I sure do.

That’s the same pain millions of Israelis are feeling now. When innocent people are murdered, there must be justice, and the calls of idiots in America shouldn’t slow down Israel even a little bit.

Israel is at war after a massive terrorist attack carried out by Hamas. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The Israelis have the right to defend themselves, Hamas has brought this on itself and if there is any justice in the world, every single person involved in the slaughter innocent Israelis will be killed or captured.