Harvard President Posts Video On Students Blaming Israel For Terrorist Attack, Vows To Protect Free Speech

Harvard president Claudine Gay vowed to embrace a commitment to “free expression” after students blamed Israel for the horrific terrorist attack it suffered.

The Harvard administration was incredibly silent after dozens of student organizations released a letter pinning the blame on Israel for Hamas murdering more than 1,200 Israelis. Babies were murdered, young people at a music festival were gunned down and entire families were killed. It’s one of the darkest days in modern human history.

Instead of condemning the terrorists and monsters who carried out the attack, Harvard students decided to blame Israel.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence,” the statement read, in part.

Harvard president reacts to students blaming Israel for terrorist attack.

Gay released a video late Thursday vowing to protect free speech, while also condemning Hamas’ brutal attack on innocent civilians. It comes six days after the attacks started.

“Our university embraces a commitment to free expression. That commitment extends even to views that many of us find objectionable, even outrageous. We do not punish or sanction people for expressing such views. But that is a far cry from endorsing them. It’s in the exercise of our freedom to speak that we reveal our characters. And we reveal the character of our institution. We can issue public pronouncements declaring the rightness of our own points of view and vilify those who disagree. Or we can choose to talk and to listen with care and humility, to seek deeper understanding, and to meet one another with compassion,” Gay said in the video.

Yes, all of a sudden, Harvard is very interested in protecting free thought and expression when it comes to students rallying in support of Hamas and Gaza. Where was this same energy before? After all, Harvard is rated the worst university in America for free speech.

I guess free speech is only welcomed with open arms in the aftermath of Israelis being murdered in cold blood. To be clear, free speech should absolutely be protected, but why is this where Harvard decides to draw the line? Pretty interesting to say the least.

You can watch her full comments below.

Backlash continues after Harvard students release insane anti-Israel statement.

While Harvard president Claudine Gay has finally broken her silence on the situation – but left the video unlisted for some unknown reason – the damage appears to be beyond fixable for some.

Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer and his wife resigned from the executive board of Harvard’s Kennedy School in response to the letter and Gay’s response, according to the New York Post.

Turns out briefly stating what Hamas did was wrong and then launching into a preachy message about protecting pro-Hamas/anti-Israel rallies and letters didn’t do enough to convince him Harvard should be taken seriously.

Bill Ackman speaks up against students.

American billionaire Bill Ackman also doubled down on his position that students blaming Israel shouldn’t be hired.

“If you were managing a business, would you hire someone who blamed the despicable violent acts of a terrorist group on the victims? I don’t think so,” Ackman tweeted Wednesday night.

“Would you hire someone who was a member of a school club who issued a statement blaming lynchings by the KKK on their victims? I don’t think so…It is not harassment to seek to understand the character of the candidates that you are considering for employment,” the billionaire further added, according to the same report.

Bill Ackman believes students who blamed Israel for terrorist attack shouldn’t be hired. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times )

You can read Ackman’s entire statement in the tweet below.

Former Clinton administration official and Harvard president Larry Summers also came out swinging against the administration and students over the letters.

You know things are bad when a very liberal former university president slams Harvard for not doing anything.

It certainly does appear the tide is turning and this situation has opened the eyes of a lot of people. Blaming Israel for the murder of its system by a terrorist organization is downright insane, and people are fighting back.