Taylor Swift Still Hasn’t Responded To Israel’s Help For A Swiftie That Was Taken Hostage By Hamas

Israel is asking Taylor Swift for her help to try and return a Swiftie that was taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attack.

In a message to the pop singer, the state of Israel’s official X account wrote, “Putting this message out into the universe with the hope that it reaches @TaylorSwift13.”

They then detailed that 19-year-old Roni Eshel who is a “huge Swiftie” has been missing since being taken captive by Hamas. Israel is asking for Swift to help join with other fans that have been raising awareness by sharing Roni’s story online as well as making Swiftie friendship bracelets that read “Come Back, Be Here.”

🧵Putting this message out into the universe with the hope that it reaches @taylorswift13.



Roni (19) Eshel who is a huge Swiftie has been missing since the October 7th Massacre.



It would mean the world to Roni's family if Taylor would use her platform to call for Roni's return. pic.twitter.com/GohjuwSZPk — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 5, 2023

TAYLOR SWIFT BEING ASKED TO HELP HOSTAGES

Israel’s latest tweet comes just a few weeks after they wrote Swift letting her know that her personal body guard had arrived safely in Israel after he left working with Swift to travel back home and join in Israel’s fight against Hamas.

“Hey @taylorswift13, we promise you’ll never find another like him,” the ‘StateofIsrael’ account wrote in October.

WHAT WILL TAYLOR DO?

With Taylor Swift being the most popular celebrity in the world, it’s no surprise that Israel and Roni’s family would try and reach out to her for help.

However, it’s unclear what Swift will do.

As recent protests on college campuses show, there has been a growing backlash against Israel. Other celebrities that have shown support for the hostages have also taken criticism. There’s been calls to ‘cancel’ Amy Schumer after she wrote multiple posts supporting Israel on the ongoing Gaza war. When Selena Gomez – who is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram at over 400 million liked Schumer’s post, she received so much backlash that she ended up stepping away from social media altogether. Kylie Jenner deleted her post showing support for Israel as well.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks Swifties have started using the hashtag “SwiftiesForPalestine” across social media channels.

However, other celebrities like actress Gal Gadot have no problem being pro-Israel. Gadot is even reportedly planning on renting out movie theaters to screen the Hamas attacks from IDF footage to show the brutality of what went on that horrific day.

Selena Gomez shares statement on Israel and Palestine:



“I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.” pic.twitter.com/vH8rojpVx9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

It will be interesting to see what Taylor Swift does and if she will stand up for one of her fans that was taken hostage.

As Taylor continues to be in the spotlight for her budding romance with Travis Kelce while also gearing up for her upcoming international Eras tour, you can expect that media will ask her about the conflict.

Will she remain silent even as Swifties on both sides of the conflict are asking for her support?