Is The Pabst Blue Ribbon Mascot Based On Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs?

Videos by OutKick

Hall of Fame third baseman Wade Boggs is calling out Pabst Blue Ribbon.

The former Yankees World Series champion has always thought that PBR’s “Cool Blue” mascot was based on him and now he wants some answers.

In a hilarious new campaign, Boggs says that he has worked the numbers and that they are too coincidental to not be true.

(Hey Bud Light take notes – this is how you gain relevancy without losing half your fan base. Just be funny)

BOGGS CLAIMED TO DRINK 107 BEERS DURING ONE DAY

“That year I went 18 for 44 against Milwaukee, Pabst Blue Ribbon was founded in 1844,” Boggs claims. “12 oz. PBR? I’m a 12x All-Star. Over my career in Boston, I had 47 triples – PBR’s alcohol content is 4.7. Cool Blue is Wade Boggs,” the star third-baseman says in the ad.

When speaking with OutKick’s Mike ‘Gunz’ Gunzelman, Boggs added that PBR’s “Cool Blue” mascot looks a little too similar to how he used to in the 80 when playing against the Brewers – mustache and all.

“I’ve done the research on this. PBR over the years has neglected to tell me the truth, which is what this campaign is all about. Come clean, tell the truth that this is me over all the years,” he added.

⁦@PabstBlueRibbon⁩ has been using my likeness without permission for their ‘Cool Blue’ mascot for YEARS. As a Hall of Fame athlete and public figure, my image and likeness have significant value and I will not rest until Pabst ADMITS THE TRUTH. #BOGGSISBLUE pic.twitter.com/YQuh0rQ83C — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) April 18, 2023

Boggs has issued an ultimatum on how he wants PBR to come clean and admit that he is the inspiration for Cool Blue. He wants his own beer flavor and a bottle with his actual face on it. There’s been no response from PBR yet although the story seems far from over.

One thing’s for certain, Boggs knows beer – becoming something of an urban legend when he claimed that he drank 107 of them during a cross country flight.

His beer indulgence helped lead him into pop-culture relevancy when it became the hilarious subject of an “It’s Only Sunny In Philadelphia,” episode.

The new Boggs campaign is also good marketing for PBR, which no doubt has found themselves some new customers as Bud Light continues to lose them quicker than someone shotgunning a beer.