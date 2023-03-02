Is Goldberg Returning To Wrestling?

Videos by OutKick

A whole generation of wrestling fans know exactly what I mean when I say:

“Goldddd-berg.”

And now, the former wrestling superstar may be returning to the squared circle.

When asked whether he had plans of wrestling again, the 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is warning opponents – be careful what you wish for!

“You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match,” Bill Goldberg told Sports Illustrated.

“At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.”

It’s unclear what exactly Goldberg is referring to when he says “they owe me.” It could in reference to when he made a brief return last year for the WWE’s high-profile event in Saudi Arabia for their Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He lost to Roman Reigns at the time.

The WWE has been putting a lot of emphasis in their Saudi events, despite the negative public optics that it brings up because of the Kingdom’s questionable stance on women’s rights. There’s been reports that the WWE may even consider selling to a Saudi Private Investment Firm, which the company has denied.

Wrestler Bill Goldberg says he wouldn’t mind returning to wrestle another match. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

GOLDBERG IS A MULTI WCW-WWE CHAMPION

Throughout the late ’90s and early 2000’s, Goldberg was one of the most recognizable wrestlers on the planet. He was a pinnacle part of what some view as the best era in wrestling – the Monday Night Wars when the WCW took on WWE. Goldberg himself battled against the nWo, gaining notoriety for his undefeated streak of over 100 wins in a row.

He is also a former Georgia Bulldog defensive tackle who was drafted to the NFL in 1990 with the 310th selection by the Los Angeles Rams.