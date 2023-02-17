Goldberg Destroys Rihanna’s Halftime Performance: ‘Disgusted By It’

Videos by OutKick

WWE legend Goldberg wasn’t impressed by Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

The popular pop singer rocked out in Glendale during halftime of the Chiefs/Eagles Super Bowl, and reactions were very split. I’ve been very vocal about the fact I didn’t like it. Others did. That’s okay. Well, Goldberg took things to a new level.

He absolutely unloaded on her show and claimed to be “disgusted by it.”

Rihanna’s halftime performance wasn’t universally loved. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

“I thought Rihanna was frickin horrible … I mean, I was disgusted by it. That’s all. Let’s just say that. I thought it was horrible … I thought it was disgusting. I thought it was horrible,” the wrestling legend said on the “CarCast” podcast, according to TMZ.

His main issue? Goldberg seemed to indicate Rihanna grabbing her crotch was just a bridge too far.

Goldberg has harsh criticism for Rihanna.

In terms of blunt comments, it really doesn’t get more direct than these comments from Goldberg. He was NOT happy with what he saw.

You can hear it in his voice that he didn’t appreciate the halftime show at all. That’s a dude who DID NOT like what he saw on his TV.

Now, was Rihanna’s show actually that bad? That’s up for everyone to decide for themselves, but I’m not sure how anyone could have really enjoyed it.

People were critical of Rihanna’s halftime performance. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

What was the singing to simply gyrating with the oompa loompas? It definitely seemed like there was a lot more of the latter than the former.

Chris Stapleton absolutely rocked the national anthem. He was already in the stadium. Why not have him stick around and just do the halftime show? At least then fans might have received a proper show.

Goldberg rips Rihanna’s halftime performance. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Are the critics just old guys yelling at clouds? Maybe, but we’re definitely not alone. A large chunk of the fans just didn’t seem to love it.