Iowa Fans Are DONE With Spencer Petras After Comically Bad Interception On First Play

It took Iowa QB Spencer Petras one play to throw an interception against Ohio State, and Hawkeyes fans have HAD it.

Petras, who leads arguably the worst offense in the country, opened Saturday’s huge showdown against Ohio State by throwing an awful pick.

Luckily, the turnover only led to three points thanks to Iowa’s excellent defense, but it was still a terrible pass nonetheless.

THE FIRST PASS OF THE GAME IS PICKED OFF BY @OHIOSTATEFB 💪😮 pic.twitter.com/HLtIhq6930 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

Spencer Petras continues bad play against Ohio State

I mean, what in the world are we doing here? Who was Petras throwing it to?!

Things didn’t get much better on Iowa’s next drive, which resulted in a quick three-and-out and saw Petras nearly get picked off again on third down.

As they’ve done all season, the Iowa defense then bailed out the senior QB by returning a fumble for a touchdown on the very next series.

Regardless, Petras has been horrible this season.

Spencer Petras drew the ire of Iowa fans after throwing an interception on the first play against Ohio State. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

He’s at or near the bottom in several passing categories, and has completed just 54% of his passes for two touchdowns with four interceptions.

The Iowa offense has been unwatchable, and sits DEAD LAST in the country in yards per game (238.8).

Dead last.

Teams in front of the Hawkeyes include Massachusetts, UCONN, FIU and USF.

Behind Petras on the depth chart is Alex Padilla, a junior. With the starter struggling, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was probed about the idea of turning to the backup.

His response was baffling to say the least.

Maybe the upside would be not throwing a pick on the first play? I don’t know, I’m just spit-balling here.

Anyway, Iowa fans are clearly over Petras, and went OFF on him after the pick.

Iowa coaching staff continuing to trot Spencer Petras out there is some kind of Stockholm Syndrome. I don't think I've ever seen a staff so unwilling to try literally anything else in the face of constant failure. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) October 22, 2022

Spencer Petras is not a real football player. He cannot be serious — JJ McCorner (@WolverineCorner) October 22, 2022

Iowa came out after the bye week trying to fire and Spencer Petras threw a perfect pass to Ohio State's safety on his first attempt. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) October 22, 2022

Spencer Petras is the worst college QB I’ve ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/Y3tKTFYmq7 — Nico (@elitetakes_) October 22, 2022