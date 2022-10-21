Ohio State Might Beat Iowa By 100 After this Fire Hype Video

Iowa might not even want to take the field Saturday against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will square off at noon EST in Columbus on Fox, and it’s an opportunity for OSU to improve to 7-0.

Naturally, Ryan Day’s team couldn’t go into the game without an awesome hype video, and the latest one from the Buckeyes didn’t disappoint.

𝐜𝐡. 𝐕𝐈𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/VbGsby1W9u — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 20, 2022

As of Friday morning, Ohio State is a -29.5 favorite at most sportsbooks. While it’s a comically large spread for a conference game, it might be low if this hype video is a sign of things to come.

The Buckeyes might go out there and hang 100 on Kirk Ferentz’s team. That hype video is a shot of adrenaline to the heart.

Ohio State drops electric hype video for the Iowa game. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OSU definitely doesn’t need an electric hype video to smash the Hawkeyes. Iowa probably couldn’t score consistently on a good high school team. It’s going to get ugly, but this hype video takes things to a new level.

As all college football fans, you can’t drop an awesome hype video and then lose. That’s just not the way it works.

When you bring the heat, it usually means a blowout is looming on the horizon. It’s hard to imagine that won’t be the case here.

Will Ohio State beat Iowa? The Buckeyes are big favorites. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll find out tomorrow at noon EST when C.J. Stroud and his Ohio State squad takes the field against Iowa. Something tells me it might be a nationally televised massacre.