Ohio State’s Brutus Buckeye Got Lit Up

Just about everything went well for Ohio State during last night’s game with Wisconsin. Unless you’re Brutus Buckeye, the OSU mascot.

In the second half of the Buckeyes’ domination, Brutus took to the end zone to entertain the crowd. He did just that, but likely not in the way he anticipated. Brutus was looking on as a “bubble fight” took place. Fans attacked each other while inside of bubbles, which proved to be the only close fight inside of Ohio Stadium.

And then, WHAM! Brutus took a blindsided shot from one of the bubble-wearing contestants. A total de-cleater.

Watch Brutus Buckeye get lit up in the video below.

Brutus Quickly Bounced Back

Game announcers Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, no doubt anxious for something to talk about in a snooze fest, were giddy over Brutus taking a shot.

“This is the best stuff,” insisted Herbstreit as Brutus hit the deck. “I mean, he got knocked out!” Herby that applauded the Ohio State mascot’s recovery and Fowler questioned whether it was targeting. That’s the kind of video and commentary you get during a 52-21 Ohio State win.

Moments later, sideline reporter Holly Rowe interviewed Brutus (who doesn’t speak) to confirm he was OK. Again, these are the things that happen in a 52-21 primetime game. Turns out, Brutus, like the Buckeyes, was just fine.

Ohio State and their mascot will attempt to keep their heads on a swivel next Saturday when the Buckeyes host another Big Ten opponent, Rutgers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm EST.

