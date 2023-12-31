Intimacy Coach Auctioned Off Chance For New Year’s Eve Kiss For $10k

Videos by OutKick

Intimacy coach and licensed sex worker Alice Little came up with the perfect way for someone looking to part ways with thousands of dollars before 2024 arrives to do so. She auctioned off a kiss with her on New Year’s Eve.

Now she’s not just any sex worker cashing in at the Chicken Ranch brothel. She claims to be the highest-grossing sex worker in the history of Nevada. So consider the $10,000 price tag for the kiss a deal.

This is after all the most important kiss of the year. I’m not saying that, Alice is. There’s more to the evening than a kiss. The highest bidder gets to take her out for dinner and dancing in Las Vegas.

“The most important kiss of the year is the famed New Year’s Eve kiss, romantically marking the transition from one year to the next and strengthening the bond between lovers,” Alice told Need To Know.

“Many believe that if you fail to kiss someone you care for on New Year’s Eve, you are condemned to a year of loneliness and despair.”

Who’s Ready To Ring In The New Year With An Intimacy Coach?

Alice continued, “Since New Year’s Eve is a once-a-year event, and the kiss itself is so treasured, I find myself in a unique spot where I have to offer this unforgettable experience to the highest bidder.”

There’s no word on whether or not anyone bid on the kiss to ring in the New Year or not. I’d assume that since I found no victory lap anywhere that nobody decided to fork over the cash for kiss.

The day isn’t over yet. Who knows, a wealthy bidder might swoop in before the ball drops.

Although, Alice has been known to generate some headlines for herself. Earlier this year she offered her services to the Vegas Golden Knights to help celebrate their Stanley Cup victory.

And who could forget about the time she and a co-worker got lost in Jimmy Garoppolo’s eyes shortly after he signed with the Raiders.

If nothing else, Alice is gearing up for a busy 2024. What better way to do that than by capping off her year with an auction? I can’t think of any.