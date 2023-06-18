Sex Workers In Nevada Offer Free Orgy To Golden Knights Players After Stanley Cup Win

Videos by OutKick

The Vegas Golden Knights offseason could get started with a bang, literally. Saturday the Stanley Cup champions held their victory parade and the partying has just begun.

There will be many nights out and a ton of appearances from now until the start of next season. There might even be an orgy that takes place. There’s an offer on the table should the team decide to go that route with their Stanley Cup celebration.

Vegas Golden Knights during a victory parade and rally for the Vegas Golden Knights on the Las Vegas Strip (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Alice Little, a licensed sex worker who claims to be the highest-grossing sex worker in the history of Nevada, told TMZ Sports that she and her Chicken Ranch brothel coworkers are ready to reward the team for their hard work this season.

“We here in Sin City love the Golden Knights more than life itself,” Little said. “I cannot express in words the joy I feel now the team won their first-ever Stanley Cup, so I’m going to express it through my actions.”

Little and her coworkers are offering to host the team at the Chicken Ranch brothel’s 40-acre campus and VIP Bungalows for the “most extravagant, orgiastic sex party.” Talk about an offseason team building activity.

Sex Workers Know How To Celebrate

The entire experience is free of charge. Little was nice enough to foot the bill for the sex party should the team choose to take them up on the offer.

“Dozens of ladies, myself included, are ready and waiting at the Chicken Ranch to treat the Knights to any and every carnal delight, and there will be absolutely no penalties for misconduct,” Little added. “The brothel is all yours boys! Free of charge! It’s on me!”

As if all of that wasn’t already generous enough, Little could also be working on another perk for the champs. She mentioned possibly creating VIP cards specifically for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The VIP card would give them year-round complimentary access to the brothels’ invite-only events and their special “Eyes Wide Shut”-style sex sprees.

When you’re the best at what you do people tend to notice and appreciate your efforts. It would almost be rude for the Golden Knights to not recognize the appreciation being sent their way by Little and her coworkers.