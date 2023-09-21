Instagram Star Morgan Osman Tells Her Side Of The Story, Left The Flight On Her Own To Avoid Knocking Out Neon Blue Haired Woman

Videos by OutKick

Morgan Osman spoke to a reporter, who tracked her down on Wednesday, from her vehicle in Miami. She didn’t blow him off and instead took the opportunity to set the record straight about what led to her incredible viral meltdown on a plane.

Now, if you were expecting the “Instagram famous” 35-year-old, who called an American Airlines passenger a “f*cking bum” as she deplaned, to apologize, I have some bad news for you. She’s not apologizing at all for creating viral gold.

Morgan is owning it as she fills in some of the details prior to when the cameras started rolling. According to her version of events, she grabbed a ticket on American Airlines to go visit her mother, who she hadn’t seen in seven years, after her JetBlue flight was canceled.

The issue on the American Airlines plane started when a fellow passenger claimed that Morgan was in her seat. She puts the blame squarely on the “neon blue hair” woman she describes as “very special” and not the airline or other passengers.

“I’ve never like American Airlines, but it wasn’t their fault. It was the lady next to me. It wasn’t the man in the back that you saw screaming, it was the lady next to me,” Morgan told the reporter. “She came in so hot, she had neon blue hair, she was very special and she just, ‘you’re in my seat, you’re in my seat.'”

“And it’s like ‘no, that’s your seat, I’m in my seat.’ I was just looking out the window before she got there, ‘so get up, get up now, get up now,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know who you think you’re talking to, but it won’t be me,'” she continued.

Morgan Osman Was Worried That She Was Going To Knock A Fellow Passenger Out

The lady then sat down next to Morgan and got on FaceTime. She started making fun of her to whoever was on the other end. That’s when the Instagram star decided it was time to get off of the plane.

“I said, ‘Morgan this is not the flight for you, you already missed one flight, just get off the flight because I’m going to knock her the f*ck out,'” she explained. “So I just removed myself. I waved down the stewardess, and when I decided to remove myself, people whipped out their cameras.”

Morgan denies that she was kicked off the flight. When asked if she had any last words for the bums that remained on the plane she replied, “I still think they’re a bunch of f*cking bums and I don’t care. Don’t provoke me and you’ll get a reaction – I’m the sweetest girl.”

There won’t be a Tiffany Gomas-style apology coming from her anytime soon. She doesn’t feel bad nor does she care about being labeled a crazy plane lady.

“It wouldn’t have been a sensation if it wasn’t a sensational 10-second clip. I don’t feel bad about it,” she admitted. “I’ll be the crazy plane lady, I don’t care.”

There’s No Porn In This Instagram Star’s Future

Morgan was also asked about why her Instagram account, with almost a million followers, has been deactivated. She says that she had nothing to do with that. She received a message that her account had gone against community guidelines and she’s not sure why.

As for the porn offer, that’s not going to happen. For starters the $25k being offered is “way below” her pay grade. Even if the money was in her pay grade, she will not be doing any pornography as she’s already “caused her family enough stress.”

There are a couple of ways you can handle these situations. I think this is perfect. Morgan is leaning in about as hard as you can lean in.

Having a viral moment with an extremely hateable quote is one thing. Not backing down then telling your side of the story is playing it perfectly.

I don’t know about you, but I was thoroughly entertained by the interview. We’re definitely not dealing with an amateur here.

