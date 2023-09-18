Instagram Star Morgan Osman Airplane Meltdown: ‘Film Me, I’m Instagram Famous You F-ing Bum!’

Videos by OutKick

Now this is how you go viral!

Some Instagram influencer/star for some reason Morgan Osman, who claims to have dated Britney Spears’ estranged husband Sam Ashgari, who filed for divorce this summer, is going MEGA-VIRAL after an airline meltdown caught on film where she tells a passenger recording the tantrum that Osman is “Instagram famous” and the woman recording is a “f-ing bum.”

BOOM, viral. That’s how you do it, folks. This is the 100% tried and true way to get yourself in the tabloid headlines around the world. This is one of the most beautiful quotes of the Internet era.

Roll the tape.

Osman, who has just shy of 1 million Instagram followers (who knows how many of those are bots), even confirmed that is 100% her on the video going off on fellow passengers aboard the American Airlines flight.

Of course she admitted it. This is good for views. Being hated, when you’ve already appeared on “The Bad Girls Club,” which ran on Oxygen, is great for business and this one video is going to actually be a plus for her career.

How do we know? Google Trends tells us as much.

Morgan is being mentioned and being mentioned is a commodity for an Instagram influencer.

You might think she’s a moron for that quote, but don’t say I didn’t warn you when Morgan Osman is everywhere.