Plane Meltdown Woman Lands Big Porn Offer

Morgan Osman has a porn offer ready and waiting if she’d like to keep the momentum rolling after her plane meltdown.

Osman generated mass attention and scorn when she filmed saying she’s “Instagram famous” while being taken off a plane.

The video was equal parts cringe and hilarious. There’s nothing more embarrassing than declaring yourself “Instagram famous” while getting in trouble.

It’s a true level of delusion.

A ‘Instagram Famous’ woman, Morgan Osman (Instagram OfficialMorganBritt) is seen being kicked off a plane.



She refers to other passengers as “bums” as she is escorted out. pic.twitter.com/X9z61hX14w — News Alphas (@NewsAlphas) September 18, 2023

Morgan Osman lands porn offer from CamSoda.

Seeing as how Morgan Osman appears to love attention, CamSoda is more than willing to pay her to strip naked and stream it all for viewers on the popular adult entertainment platform.

“Given your interest in being filmed, we here at CamSoda would love to have you broadcast yourself on our XXX platform. I’d like to formally offer you up to $25,000 to perform a one-hour-long cam show on our site,” CamSoda said in the offer letter.

That’s a solid chunk of money. She’s more than halfway (before taxes, of course) to being able to buy a Tesla.

Morgan Osman lands porn deal after plane meltdown. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Showtime)

Will Osman take the porn deal?

As I often say, I know several major porn stars and consider them friends. No need to make a big deal about it. A rock and roll 20s phase will get you there.

You know what none of them would do? Shout how they’re “Instagram famous” while being booted from a plane. Wouldn’t happen. They’re relatively normal people. Some party harder than others, but overall, the women I know in porn are pretty chill.

Does Morgan Osman seem chill to you? Absolutely not. She seems like the worst kind of person – the kind of person who needs attention and tries to flex it.

Morgan Osman has porn offer ready and waiting. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/WireImage)

Lady, you have a following on Instagram. Unless it translates to cold, hard cash, it means nothing. Enter CamSoda.

She now has the chance to cash in on your internet attention. All she has to do is engage in a little adult entertainment and CamSoda will write her a check for $25,000.

If attention is what she craves (does anyone think it’s not), the porn game would boost her profile in a huge way. The income potential is huge. Breckie Hill is making $500,000 a month!

Will Morgan Osman take the deal? We’ll have to wait to see, but never rule out anything when it comes to a person desperate for attention.