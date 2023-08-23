Veronika Rajek Has A Message For Haters Saying That She Has No Ass

Videos by OutKick

It’s about time the haters start respecting Veronika Rajek’s ass.

That’s the message being pumped out lately by the Slovakian Instagram model and from the sound of it she’s dead serious. On Wednesday she drove the point home with a couple of shots of her disrespected backside in a miniscule purple string bikini.

The pics included a very strong message/warning for the haters. It’s time to give her the respect she deserves or face the consequences. Those consequences include the possibility of being kicked by Veronika.

It turns out she’s not above driving her point home with a little physical violence if necessary. She said, “Haters gonna still moan that I have no ass, but they are afraid to tell me that face to face, bcs they know I will kick them with my long legs.”

This comes on the heels of Veronika going topless in Capri earlier this month. While she lost her top in that clip, she put the focus on her booty as she was preparing to take to the Capri streets.

Much like her adding Bengals star Joe Burrow to the list of NFL players that she’s keeping her eye on, adding some booty content into the mix is only going to add to her game.

Veronika Rajek Is A Well Rounded Instagram Model

Don’t get me wrong. Announcing the end of summer and the start of football season the way she did last week will always be one of her strengths.

That said, I’m with her when it comes to respecting the other aspects of her game. She’s not just a quarterback that throws the deep ball well.

Anyone with a brain can see that she also has touch on her passes, has great pocket presence, and can use her legs to get out of trouble if she needs.

It will be a lot of fun seeing what she’s able to come up with this season. Both football and non-football related.