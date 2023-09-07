Insanity: European Airlines Plan To Have Just One Pilot During Flights

Videos by OutKick

The next time you walk onto an airplane you may want to count the number of pilots onboard.

That’s because for some asinine reason European airlines are gearing up to have just one pilot onboard during flights.

Currently, both Airbus and Dassault are pushing for regulators to allow for the new initiative to take place beginning in 2027. They are actively working on manufacturing planes that literally can only have enough room for one pilot – as well as also designing planes that would be autonomous with NOBODY in the cockpit.

Now, I know I’m the smartest person in the room, but I would think that even those that aren’t as highly intelligent as me would realize the clear disastrous implications that this could – most notably, obviously safety concerns (Duh?)

Before we get into the lunacy of going completely autonomous and pilot-less, let’s begin with the one pilot only initiative.

European Airlines are beginning to push for single pilot only airlines. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

ONE PILOT ONLY ROLLOUT WOULD BEGIN IN 2027

There’s a reason nearly every commercial flight has had two pilots for decades now and the primary one of course is safety. If one becomes incapacitated – think heart attack, seizure, stroke, hell even has to go on a diarrhea run, it’s all good because another pilot is there to take over.

Think of split-second decisions that can literally happen at any given time while in flight. Air traffic control alerting a pilot about something, another plane coming dangerously close, unexpected turbulence – hell, ANYTHING AT ALL because you’re in the middle of the damn atmosphere.

Fortunately the FAA says that they do not have any plans to follow the European’s pilot change, but that doesn’t give me any comfort. If the airline industry can prove that they are saving money over there, then we all know that it would inevitably be making its way across the Atlantic and putting us all at risk here.

Instead, we just have to worry about axe-wielding pilots.

The airline industry is anticipating major changes. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

As for the autonomous, no-pilot flights? Just ask the families of multiple Boeing 737 MAX airplanes crashes after the airplane used new technology – that WAS APPROVED to go in the sky. Absolutely criminal, horrendous, shameful, sinful and those that approved it should be in jail as far as I’m concerned.

With so many close-calls already happening across the aviation industry, to think that having less humans at the helm would be beneficial is just an absolute crazy move. But, this is what happens when you put such a shift on cost-cutting, cost-saving while pushing new, unproven technologies… it’s humans that are at risk.