Axe-Wielding United Airlines Pilot Officially ‘Hit A Breaking Point’ Over Stuck Parking Gate

You think you’re annoyed with air travel nowadays? You’ve got NOTHING on this maniac United Airlines pilot who decided to take matters in how own hands over a stuck parking gate.

We’ve all been there before. You just had a long flight that was probably delayed for three hours, and all you want to do is go home.

Of course, you still have a long drive ahead of you, not to mention the fact that the lightning delay outside is holding up your luggage so you’ve just wasted another hour standing around the stupid baggage claim.

So, after you’ve navigated all of that, you finally get to your stupid Honda Civic on the fifth deck of the parking garage — Row E, all the way at the end, of course — and you just want to get out of there.

And then, BAM! Jammed parking gate. Huge line. Honking everywhere.

What do you do? Sane people just wait.

United Airlines pilot Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, chose a different route:

UNITED AIRLINES PILOT TAKES AN AXE TO PARKING ARM IN AIRPOR LOT ### $UALpic.twitter.com/0cpU36fv15 — iBankCoin, A Reliable Source (@iBankCoin4tw) August 18, 2023

United pilot goes nuts, but is professional about it

That’s #MyPilot. An American hero. And guess what? He said as much.

According to the police report, pilot Kenneth here “was trying to get rid of issues for everyone waiting” and simply “hit a breaking point.”

I get it. Been there. Now, I haven’t grabbed an axe and caused $700 worth of damage, but whatever. To each his own.

Personally, I’m just glad this United pilot decided to at least land the plane before going completely nuts. I hate flying — mainly because I don’t have any control — and this is exactly why. I don’t know who’s in charge of this plane, and you expect me to just trust the screening process at United?

Yeah, OK. Pilots are under a ton of stress and literally hold hundreds of lives in the palm of their hands all day. OF COURSE they’re going to break at some point.

Kenneth here did it in the parking garage like the professional he is. Land the plane first, do your job, and then go nuts after you clock out. That’s how it’s done.

PS: not to worry — Kenneth has been taken off the United schedule for the foreseeable future.

Time for a little R&R.