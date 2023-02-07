IndyCar’s Conor Daly Will Try To Qualify For The Daytona 500 With Floyd Mayweather’s Team

Videos by OutKick

We’re a year away from Kyle Larson’s NASCAR/IndyCar crossover, but Conor Daly is hoping to give us one later this month.

Daly is best known for open-wheel racing in the NTT IndyCar series, but he’ll be hopping in a stock car next week. Daly has been tapped to drive the No. 50 The Money Team Racing (TMT Racing) Chevrolet Camaro.

To have a chance to try and qualify for the #Daytona500 is an incredible opportunity! A monumental challenge against some great drivers and teams with no practice but we will give it our best shot! Huge thanks to https://t.co/vZrDcenlA9 and @ToddAultIII ! @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9WFJthgkSG — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) February 7, 2023

The Money Team Racing is owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and competed in select races this season. There were rumblings that the team would put 4-time Indianapolis 500 champ Helio Castroneves in their car. Instead, they’ve decided Daly is the man for the job.

That makes sense, as Daly drove for the team at the Charlotte Roval last October.

“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year’s race,” Mayweather said in a press release.

“Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him.”

Getting the team into the 40-car field will not be easy. There are only four spots up for grabs. Other drivers vying for them include motocross and rally car star Travis Pastrana and 7-time Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson.

Daly has nearly 100 IndyCar starts to his name and currently drives for Ed Carpenter Racing. His only Cup Series experience came on a road course so a superspeedway will be a new challenge.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle