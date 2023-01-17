Travis Pastrana Will Try To Qualify For Daytona 500 With 23XI Racing

Action sports legend Travis Pastrana is going to try his hand at the Daytona 500.

Pastrana will attempt to qualify for the Great American Race in an additional entry — the No. 67 Toyota Camry — for 23XI Racing. Pastrana’s ride for the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned outfit will carry sponsorship from Black Rifle Coffee.

“I’m thrilled at the chance to race in the Daytona 500,” Pastrana said in a statement. “It’s the one event every year that all my friends and family come together to watch at our buddy Dale’s house and it’s an event I’ve wanted to race my entire life.”

The rally car star will need to qualify his way into the 40-car field if he wants to join teammates Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick on February 19.

Travis Pastrana is no stranger to stock cars. He raced a full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in 2013 and appeared in the Camping World Truck Series as recently as 2020. (Photo by Tom Pennington/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Pastrana Has Some Experience At Daytona

A Daytona 500 appearance would mark Pastrana’s NASCAR Cup Series debut. However, despite a background in freestyle motocross and rally racing, he’s no stranger to stock cars. He raced full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013 and appeared in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as recently as 2020.

During the 2013 Xfinity Series season, Pastrana qualified 3rd at Daytona. He started in the Top 5 at both races at Daytona that season, Those races resulted in one Top 10 finish and a DNF.

Pastrana also has sportscar experience at Daytona. He shared a Ferrari with Michael Waltrip in the GT-Class at the 2-12 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

If you’re a two-car team looking to get a third entry into the Daytona 500, Travis Pastrana isn’t a bad choice to have behind the wheel.

Pastrana isn’t the first driver from another discipline to try to make the Daytona 500 field recently. Last year, 1997 Formula 1 champ Jacques Villeneuve qualified for the race.

“We’re excited to welcome Travis to the team as he competes for a spot in the Daytona 500,” 23XI Racing president said in a statement.

“He is one of the most well-known and well-decorated action sports athletes of all time, and we’re looking forward to helping him in his quest to race in the Daytona 500.”

There are 4 slots available for unchartered teams trying to qualify for the Daytona 500. Two teams will make the field in qualifying. Meanwhile, two more will have to race their way in the two 150-mile Duel races.

