Jimmie Johnson Gets New Car Number In NASCAR Return, Changes Petty Name

Richard Petty’s longtime NASCAR team is getting a major name change as seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has shaken things up.

Johnson, who became a co-owner late last year and will run a partial schedule in 2023, revealed on the TODAY Show Wednesday that not only will he drive No. 84, but the team has been renamed Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson’s new number is an invert of his famed No. 48 he drove for two decades over at Hendrick Motorsports, and also represents the number of victories he’s had the NASCAR national level.

“We felt it was important to have a name that honored the past and acknowledged the future (Legacy),” Johnson said. “The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast.”

Jimmie Johnson is back, this time in the No. 84 car for Legacy M.C.. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson to run Daytona 500 with Legacy Motor Club in NASCAR return

Johnson announced last fall that he would be returning to the NASCAR Cup Series as a co-owner of Petty’s team – formerly known as Petty GMS Racing – and he would also run a partial schedule. His first race back is set to be at next month’s Daytona 500, should he qualify.

Johnson, who has seven career Cup championship, last raced in 2020 before calling it quits. The now 47-year-old spent the past two seasons running in the IndyCar Series and also taking part in the Rolex 24 both seasons.

He won seven NASCAR Cup titles over a two-decade career, most recently in 2016. Johnson’s performance waned in later years, with his last Cup win coming at Dover back in 2017. His best IndyCar finish was sixth last summer.

Erik Jones is set to return with Legacy M.C. in the No. 43 car this season, while Noah Gragson will make his full-time Cup Series debut in the No. 42 machine.

“As we were all talking about creating a new name for the team, we looked at Jimmie, myself, and Dale Inman – that’s 22 championships – so there couldn’t be a better name to fit our race team than Legacy,” said Petty, via Motorsports.com.