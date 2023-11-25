Indy Star’s Gregg Doyel Thinks Aaron Rodgers Lied About Achilles Tear

Videos by OutKick

Gregg Doyel is not a fan of Aaron Rodgers. He believes the four-time NFL MVP is a bad guy, a science denier, an anti-vaxxer and — apparently — a bold-faced liar.

The Indianapolis Star columnist is accusing Rodgers of being deceitful about the injury that’s left him sidelined since Sept. 11. Doyel said he doesn’t believe the New York Jets quarterback actually tore his Achilles.

“I don’t believe for a second he suffered a torn Achilles, at least not as we know what a torn Achilles is,” Doyel posted on X. “Whatever Kevin Durant, Kobe and Brandon Graham suffered, he did not. Because this procedure would be trumpeted as a breakthrough, not treated as a secret. Plus he’s a liar.”

I don’t believe for a second he suffered a torn Achilles, at least not as we know what a torn Achilles is. Whatever Kevin Durant, Kobe and Brandon Graham suffered, he did not. Because this procedure would be trumpeted as a breakthrough, not treated as a secret. Plus he’s a liar. https://t.co/dDl0Z2DMEp — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) November 22, 2023

When Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into Week 1, everyone assumed he would miss the remainder of the season. But the future Hall of Famer seems to be on a mission to prove everyone wrong. His recovery is way ahead of schedule, and the 39-year-old even predicted he’d return to the field in mid-December.

Doyel doesn’t believe that’s possible.

So when a fan corrected the writer about the type of procedure Rodgers underwent, Doyel doubled down on his opinion.

If I stand corrected someday I’ll say it here. He hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) November 22, 2023

“If I stand corrected someday I’ll say it here,” Doyel wrote. “He hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt.”

Gregg Doyel Has It Out For Aaron Rodgers

Last month, Doyel went on an unhinged rant, railing on Rodgers for spreading “misinformation” about COVID and shaming ESPN’s Pat McAfee for providing him the platform to do so.

Doyel started his column by saying “The war is over — the good guys won,” referencing that in his totally disconnected from reality world, the “science”-following left beat COVID by wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

He couldn’t stand the fact that Rodgers had the audacity to question Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci repeatedly lied about masks, vaccine efficacy, school closures and lockdowns, causing immense harm to millions because he refused to admit he was wrong.

Doyel trusted Fauci completely.

Yet when Aaron Rodgers’ doctors say he has a torn Achilles, the writer is skeptical.

So should we worship at the throne of modern medicine or should we not, Gregg? Make up your mind.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.