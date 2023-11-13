Aaron Rodgers Predicts He’ll Be Back For The Jets In ‘Mid-December’

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers announced that he is dangerously close to coming back this season. According to the health guru, he expects to return with the New York Jets by “mid-December.”

During Sunday night’s primetime game between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, NBC Sports’ Melissa Stark reported that Rodgers expects to return next month.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Is A Medical Marvel

The jaw-dropping prediction stays on course with Rodgers’ long-promised return. For his injury, Rodgers embraced an innovative procedure (the Achilles “Speed Bridge”) to accelerate his recovery.

Also, Rodgers turns 40 on Dec. 2. He suffered a ruptured Achilles in Week 1. Since his devastating injury, Rodgers maintained that he could pull off an in-season return.

Being accustomed to having his medical decisions questioned, Rodgers embraced the skepticism. He now appears on track to meet his goals.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets watches prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rodgers’ projected return would put him back in action, assumedly just at the practice level for a while, three months after tearing his left Achilles (Sept. 11). The 39-year-old’s progress has surpassed every recovery benchmark — seen in every video of Rodgers throwing on the field with hasty footwork or walking around MetLife without crutches.

Aaron Rodgers is throwing heat 2 months after Achilles surgery and the Jets have playoffs hope.



Shaping up for an interesting December. pic.twitter.com/2Vv3PDOfFn — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 7, 2023

A mid-December comeback is an uphill battle, though Rodgers is up for the challenge.

The New York Jets and interim QB Zach Wilson are tasked with keeping the team’s postseason hopes afloat if they expect Rodgers to make his miraculous comeback.

A mid-December return, though unlikely, could put Rodgers under center between Week 15 and 16.

After swallowing a massive loss against the Raiders Sunday night, 16-12, the Jets (4-5) set themselves up with a steep road ahead to welcoming back Rodgers.