Aaron Rodgers Return This Season Makes No Sense For Jets And Has Potential To Be A ‘Problem’

Aaron Rodgers is already back with the New York Jets because that was him gingerly walking around the sideline before Sunday night’s game, marking his return to MetLife Stadium only three weeks after tearing his Achilles tendon and having surgery to repair it.

And if that seems like a quick timeline to get cleared to fly and be walking around on crutches, that’s because it is. Rodgers is already well ahead of typical return timeline from such a devastating injury.

Rodgers hasn’t been coy about saying he wants his timeline to be historic. And he means this as in possibly playing-again-this-season historic.

Jets Don’t Doubt Rodgers Ability To Heal

Which is where this becomes, well, weird.

Understand that no one within the New York Jets organization is publicly doubting Rodgers can come back from an injury that typically takes 8-12 months to recover from in 4-5 months.

“Um, you know, I wouldn’t put anything past him,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday. “You know, obviously, I think he gets stronger when people say you can’t. When people doubt him, I think he’s the type of guy who gets stronger.

“That’s why I like him so much because when someone tells me I can’t do something I just go, ‘Well, watch me.’ It’s the same, he’s got that mindset where if someone tells him he’s not capable or something’s impossible, it’s like, ‘You’ll see.’ So, no, I don’t put it past him.”

And here’s where it gets strange:

Because a Rodgers comeback for a run in the playoffs wouldn’t make any sense.

Jets Season Doesn’t Suggest Rodgers Return

Understand that the Jets are currently in a wrestling match with the Patriots to free themselves from last place in the AFC East. Both teams are 1-3 and are looking up at much better teams.

So, play this out. If the Jets season continues on its current arc, why would there be urgency to get Rodgers back the final weeks of the regular season?

So he can raise a bad team whose season is long over to (maybe) winning a meaningless game or two? And hurting the club’s 2024 draft position?

It makes no sense, especially considering such an unprecedented early return could expose Rodgers to reinjury that would have repercussions for the 2024 season.

And what if the Jets are, improbably, good the rest of the season?

What if they get into the playoffs in January and Rodgers is cleared to play just prior to the playoffs?

Bench High Performing Zach Wilson For Rodgers?

The only way that happens is if suddenly the running game awakens, the defense plays as if dominant, and current starting quarterback Zach Wilson performs like, well, Rodgers the rest of the regular season.

We’re not talking good Rodgers, but rather MVP Rodgers. Remember, Wilson performed so well Sunday night against the Chiefs that he outplayed Chiefs elite QB Patrick Mahomes.

And the Jets still lost.

So for the Jets to win consistently, Wilson would have to be playing at a very high level.

Then Rodgers would be returning for the playoffs so that the young quarterback that got the team to the postseason could be benched?

Saleh was asked about this scenario Friday. And he kind of laughed. It was sort of an uncomfortable bridge laugh to get him to an answer.

“I’m just worried about this one,” he said about Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos. “If that problem shows up, I’ll be very happy.”

No he won’t. He’ll be miserable.

Rodgers Return Could Create Issues For Jets

Because he would face a decision that will make either a future Hall of Fame quarterback miserable. Or he’ll make a rising and high producing young quarterback who has established himself as the future miserable.

It may be a good problem to have. But it’s a problem.

Let’s understand all this is unlikely. There are many moving parts that have to fit just right to make the Jets good fortunes become an issue.

But apparently Wilson is doing his part to make that improbable scenario a reality.

He delivered one of his best game as a professional against the Chiefs in completing 71 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns and posting a 105.2 quarterback rating.

Even the fourth-quarter fumble that seriously hurt the Jets chances of winning turned into something of a positive in that Wilson took responsibility for the loss. His demeanor afterward gained him respect in the locker room, per multiple players.

That all showed growth. Maturity.

It was a startling contrast to 2022 Wilson who dismissed mistakes and didn’t take ownership of team problems even in press conferences.

And the confidence Wilson gained with this outing has been palpable.

Saleh Sees Rise In Zach Wilson Confidence

“For sure,” Saleh said. “I want to make sure I say this the right way, a looseness will only help him to get better, if that makes sense. It’s not a ‘I got it’ mindset. It’s more confidence. You know, any time you get affirmation it’s positive.

“You become what you think about. All the different cliches you can talk about. But he’s in a good frame of mind. When you talk about climbing Mount Everest, that dude’s climbing. And there’s been a lot of adversity over the course of the last year.”

How would the Jets, seeing such drastic progression from Wilson that he helps get them in the playoffs, then bench the QB for a player who has not played since September and may or may not be 100 percent?

It’s an intriguing situation that likely won’t happen because so much has to work just right.

Hear that, Aaron? It doesn’t make sense. And it won’t happen.

Now let’s see what you got.

