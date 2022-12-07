‘Inappropriate’ Funeral Dress Sends Social Media Users Into A Rage

The biggest outrage this week on TikTok seems to be over a “funeral dress” that looks more like what a Vegas hooker would be wearing at 3 a.m. while prowling around Caesars looking for a customer.

A model from EdgyLittlePieces, the online retailer pushing the “funeral dress,” has been promoting the dress and even advising customers on how to get the perfect fit before going out to celebrate the life of the deceased. “It’s extremely modest and covered up, so it’s perfect for a funeral,” the model tells customers in one of her TikTok videos.

Clothing retailer EdgyLittlePieces says ‘funeral dresses’ are back on pre-order. / TikTok

As you can see, the dress could lead to a trail of death at a funeral once the codgers in the house get one look at a woman stuffed into this halter mini-dress with massive cutouts.

One minute Earl is paying his respects to Charlie’s family (#RIP Chuck) and the next minute he’s ready to risk his massive pension on the divorced mom rolling in wearing the “funeral dress.”

“We’ve had so many girls wear this to funerals and they messaged us and said they got so many compliments,” the model said. “It’s super covered up, it doesn’t show any cleavage, and it’s super modest as well.”

Earl agrees.

“If I put this on for a funeral I think I would get disowned,” one hater wrote to the EdgyLittlePieces social media team.

“My uncle would raise from the dead if I turned up in that,” another person wrote.

The comments just keep going.

“If I wore that to a funeral I would be the one in the coffin,” said another.

Adele W. wrote, “The only funeral i can imagine wearing those to would be me sugar daddies.”

2022 has been crazy for wild fashion trends. Remember the “indecent” Butterfly Thong Bikini? That post went absolutely nuts on OutKick as people around the world lost it over the micro-kini that didn’t leave much to the imagination. Then we had the “Fit Mommy” who was shamed at the school pickup line for her “playsuit” which caused rival moms to snap.

And who can possibly forget the TikTok star who was dumped by her boyfriend over her Playboy Halloween costume?

Ladies, before you go into too much of a rage over the “funeral dress,” let’s remember there are numerous examples of men and women finding love at a funeral.

This brings me to funerals in modern times. Times are changing, folks. We have people staging their dead teens in basketball jerseys and playing video games to celebrate their lives. If it’s truly going to be a celebration of life, nothing says celebration of life quite like the “funeral dress.”

Let’s say I’m dead, would I be offended if some Instagram model who gained fame through Morning Screencaps showed up to my funeral in this dress? Absolutely not!

I’d be dead She’s not changing her daily habits because I’m dead; remember, the living have to go on As a content guy, I know the “funeral dress” is going to turn into pageviews for some blogger out there carrying on the tradition of all the great content guys who came before him

Why would the living be offended? Isn’t the event for the dead guy?

You know what the dead guy would’ve wanted? 10 Instagram models sending their thoughts and prayers before the dead guy is stuffed into the ground.

And for that reason, the world needs more of the funeral dress.