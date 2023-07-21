If USWNT Loses Against Vietnam, It Will Cost One Bettor $70,000

Videos by OutKick

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) will begin their run to another World Cup Championship later tonight when they play Vietnam at 9pm ET.

And I kind of want them to lose.

No, not because I’m anti-American, and not because I have something against women’s soccer. But rather, I just want the bettor who placed SEVENTY THOUSAND DOLLARS on them to win to get a taste of their own medicine.

A bettor @DKSportsbook put $70K on the USWNT (-20000 ML) to beat Vietnam…



The bettor would win $350 with a USA victory 😅



pic.twitter.com/yz8AMhqQnR — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 21, 2023

According to DraftKings, some loser out there dropped the massive amount of money at -20000 odds for the USWNT to win via moneyline. His payout would be only $350.

Honestly, I hate this.

I can just imagine the bettor – desperate for attention by his ‘friends’ – bragging to the group chat, like: “You’ll never believe what I just did! Haha! How funny is this!”

Well, I mean that’s not really funny. But you know what is? You hilariously losing seventy G’s.

Unfortunately, that isn’t likely to happen (could you imagine though?!) with the spread at -5.5 goals in favor of the United States team.

If whoever placed this bet didn’t have the clear intention of just wanting to troll, they would put their money where their mouth is and bet on the USWNT to either win the entire tournament at +220, or at least make the semifinals at -160.

Meanwhile, the USWNT are looking to set a World Cup record (both men and women) of winning three World Cups in a row.