Majority Of OutKick Fans Rooting Against US Women’s National Team At Women’s World Cup

Videos by OutKick
On Wednesday, I wrote an article titled “Is It Un-American To Root Against The US Women’s National Team During The World Cup?”
I laid out all the reasons fans might not want them to win, despite being Americans. Most of those reasons revolve around previous kneeling during the national anthem and pushing a radical, far-left political agenda.
The OutKick staff was curious how readers feel about the USWNT. So, we posted a poll on our Twitter feed.
We received over 4,500 votes in less than a day. And the results are clear: three out of every four OutKick fans is rooting AGAINST the USWNT at the Women’s World Cup.
To be perfectly candid, this question caused quite a debate among the OutKick staff. Many members argued that we need to set aside political differences and stand behind our country’s national women’s soccer team.
That’s certainly not an unreasonable position. Unfortunately, so many players on the USWNT make it easy to root against them.
Especially, Megan Rapinoe. Remember, she only stands for the US National Anthem because US Soccer forces the women to do so.
“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” Rapinoe told Yahoo Sports. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”
But to be fair to the rest of team, some do stand and place their hands over their hearts. A few even sing the US National Anthem.
The USWNT begin their quest for a World Cup three-peat on Friday night against Vietnam. The match starts at 9:00 p.m. E.T. and airs on FOX.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on Twitter: @RealDanZak
5 CommentsLeave a Reply
I couldn’t care less about any women’s soccer
Rooting against the US b/c of a few of their most vocal players makes no sense to me. There are plenty of players who likely do not share their views that are representing the USA. Some of yall need to chill.
Maybe some of those individuals should speak up and talk about it being an honor for them to play for their country. None will because they are intimidated by the purple haired boy.
If the Purple-Haired Pantload took a ball or two to the face, gets hurt and the US wins, I’d say that’s the best outcome.
Just imagine if the team was pro-Trump and said Democrats were racist. What would be the result?