Majority Of OutKick Fans Rooting Against US Women’s National Team At Women’s World Cup

On Wednesday, I wrote an article titled “Is It Un-American To Root Against The US Women’s National Team During The World Cup?”

I laid out all the reasons fans might not want them to win, despite being Americans. Most of those reasons revolve around previous kneeling during the national anthem and pushing a radical, far-left political agenda.

The OutKick staff was curious how readers feel about the USWNT. So, we posted a poll on our Twitter feed.

We received over 4,500 votes in less than a day. And the results are clear: three out of every four OutKick fans is rooting AGAINST the USWNT at the Women’s World Cup.

The majority of OutKick Fans are rooting against the US Women’s National Team at the Women’s World Cup. (Screenshot: Twitter.com)

To be perfectly candid, this question caused quite a debate among the OutKick staff. Many members argued that we need to set aside political differences and stand behind our country’s national women’s soccer team.

That’s certainly not an unreasonable position. Unfortunately, so many players on the USWNT make it easy to root against them.

Especially, Megan Rapinoe. Remember, she only stands for the US National Anthem because US Soccer forces the women to do so.

“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” Rapinoe told Yahoo Sports. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

But to be fair to the rest of team, some do stand and place their hands over their hearts. A few even sing the US National Anthem.

Expect Megan Rapinoe to begrudgingly stand for the national anthem prior to US Women’s National Team games at the Women’s World Cup, which started Thursday. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The USWNT begin their quest for a World Cup three-peat on Friday night against Vietnam. The match starts at 9:00 p.m. E.T. and airs on FOX.