If Iowa Doesn’t Score Against Michigan, A Bunch Of Golfers In Cedar Rapids Are Gonna Die Of Alcohol Poisoning

The over/under for the mighty Iowa Hawkeyes in tonight’s Big Ten title game against Michigan is set at 6.5.

A golf simulation venue in Cedar Rapids better hope the Iowa offense gets at least half that — and quickly. If not, there’s about to be chaos in the streets.

From X-Golf:

Pour Until Iowa Scores is back tomorrow night!

Book a 7pm Bay Time and receive draft beer at no charge until Iowa scores, the game ends or your bay time ends. See staff for details!

My God. Talk about ballsy. Feel like you’re potentially mortgaging your future here if you’re the head honcho over at X-Golf — a local golf simulation establishment in beautiful Cedar Rapids.

PS: never been to Cedar Rapids, but I assume it’s beautiful. Could be a hellhole, though. No clue.

Anyway, it looks like they’ve done this before this season, so perhaps they’re comfortable with the odds. Now, Iowa hasn’t faced a team like Michigan, so it could also be a pretty rude awakening. Big risk, big reward.

I guess the reward here would be putting asses in the bays on an otherwise slow Saturday night in Cedar Rapids. The risk, obviously, is Iowa getting shutout and having a billion drunk Iowans angrily roaming the streets.

How many beers could you house in three hours if you knew you were on the clock? They could stop being free at literally any second, so you can’t take your foot off the gas.

I think I could probably slug down at least 10, but I assume there are plenty of you who would scoff at that number. What’s the baseline? 15? 20? It’s an interesting question.

Hope we get to find out tonight! Something tells me that we will, because I think Michigan is about to raise hell. We’ll see.

Tee ’em up and start pouring, baby!