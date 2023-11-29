Iowa’s First Half Point Total Line Against Michigan Is Hilariously Disrespectful

Videos by OutKick

Oddsmakers are practically begging people to bet on Iowa in the first half against Michigan.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will battle Saturday night in the Big Ten championship, and most people expect Jim Harbaugh and company to boat race Iowa. A lot of fans are expecting a publicly televised massacre.

That includes oddsmakers, who set one of the funniest lines in the history of gambling. The first half point total for Kirk Ferentz’s team opened at .5 on DraftKings, according to Cincinnati.com.

As of Wednesday morning, the first half point total for Iowa has soared to a scorching 2.5 points as money comes flooding in.

Even after bets have come in, the line is still at 2.5, and that’s one of the funniest gambling lines in the history of college football.

Iowa plays Michigan in the Big Ten title game. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Iowa gets no respect against Michigan.

It’s a conference championship game, and DraftKings oddsmakers weren’t sure if Iowa could score a single point. Now, the line has moved up two points, and still remains incredibly disrespectful.

Championship games are supposed to be battles. They’re dogfights, and Iowa has 10 wins on the season. Yet, nobody appears to be buying into the idea the Hawkeyes can score on Michigan.

It’s hard to blame anyone who feels that way. QB Deacon Hill has a 22.4 QBR, five passing touchdowns to six interceptions and is completing under 50% of his passes.

Oddsmakers have no faith in the Hawkeyes against Michigan. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes have a terrible offense.

Iowa’s most points against a P5 team came against Michigan State early in the season when the Hawkeyes scored 26.

The team is averaging just 15 points per game in its last four games against B1G teams. That’s brutally bad. Downright brutal, and oddsmakers have gifted fans with a line so low that it’s hard to believe it’s real.

Yet, it’s very real and glorious.

Can Iowa pull off an upset against Michigan in the Big Ten title game? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

How many points will Iowa score against Michigan in the first half Saturday? Send your predictions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.