Iconic Nike Store In Portland Permanently Closing Because Of Lib City’s Rampant Crime

No one feels protected in Portland, not even Nike.

Another good thing has gone to waste as a result of relaxed stances on crime in liberal cities.

Nike’s flagship store in Portland will reportedly stay closed after suffering a wave of theft and crime in 2022.

Nike had tentative plans of re-opening once it figured out how to shield itself from the rising crime rates in Portland.

Looting, violence and every crime known all too well in Portland forced the store to close its doors ‘temporarily’ in November 2022.

Months later, the iconic store — located in a historically Black neighborhood — is deciding that in the best interest of safety and Nike’s business, the store will remain closed.

According to the Wilmette Week, the shuttered Nike store in Northeast Portland reported 276 instances of shoplifting last year.

Nike sought help from its liberal city leadership before making its decision — asking for elevated security for the factory store.

Progressive Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler denied Nike’s request.

PORTLAND, OR – JULY 22: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacts after being exposed to tear gas fired by federal officers while attending a protest in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

The location, established on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, first opened in 1984.

Mayor Wheeler released a statement on his decision. Wheeler declared that despite the company’s concerns for safety and theft and major fiscal contributions to its surrounding Black community, Nike is not entitled to preferred treatment.

“My team and city staff have worked tirelessly and in good faith with Nike for almost a year to offer creative solutions to their safety challenges,” Wheeler said in his statement.

Wheeler added, “Ultimately, the City cannot offer Nike, or any other private business, with dedicated off-duty PPB officers due to PPB’s staffing shortage. I remain committed to supporting Nike’s future success in Portland and look forward to their future investments in our community.”

Portland Crooks Bite The Hand That Fed Them; Nike Suffers

Portland’s lack of security has not recovered since 2020, when looters and criminals amid the George Floyd riots felt empowered by the city’s lack of response to crime.

Nike founder Phil Knight pumped over $400 million in donations to non-profit, minority-led foundations across the Portland area.

Now, Knight and company are realizing that crime does not discriminate between strangers and donors.

In August, Nike’s second-quarter fiscal results cited theft as a major fault in earnings.

In the similarly-ran liberal city of Los Angeles last year, Nike reported $7 million stolen in cargo in June alone.

Nike’s Community Store in East Los Angeles lost over $1 million worth of stolen goods (year-to-year) as of August 2023.