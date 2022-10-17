Phil Knight Says He’s ‘More Conservative Than Nike’ For Disagreeing With Oregon’s Drug, Homelessness, Abortion Laws

Nike founder Phil Knight, who’s suddenly shifting his political donations away from the Democratic Party for being too “far-left,” said he’s all in with a non-Dem being in the Oregon governor’s seat after years of radically left policies.

Knight’s game plan for the upcoming Oregon gubernatorial election is to see his state vote away from traditionally liberal leaders, represented in this election by the Democrat Candidate for Governor of Oregon Tina Kotek.

Knight has been an ardent opponent of rampant drug use and homelessness, which he believes has decreased the quality of life in Oregon.

Speaking with The New York Times, Knight shared an analogy that perfectly encapsulated Oregon’s broken politics.

“One of the political cartoons after our legislative session had a person snorting cocaine out of a mountain of white,” he shared. “It said, ‘Which of these is illegal in Oregon?’ And the answer was the plastic straw.”

He also considers himself “more Conservative” than his Nike brand after voicing his opposition to pro-abortion policies — both shocking revelations to followers of Nike’s politics.

NIKE STOCK LOSES BILLIONS IN MARKET CAP AFTER DEBUTING COLIN KAEPERNICK AD

Knight has admitted to being “anti-Tina” Kotek in a direct jab to the modern Democratic platform, which has gone as far as making heroin legal in Oregon. Nike’s headquarters are located in Beaverton, OR.

Knight is not giving his support to Kotek. Instead, he is giving his support to independent gubernatorial race candidate Betsy Johnson.

Johnson was formerly part of the Democratic Party and, in a way, mirrored his progressions in modern politics. Knight has donated $3.75 million to Johnson’s campaign.

Due to Knight’s recent contribution, momentum is shifting away from Dem Candidate Kotek.

Knight, a long-tenured Democrat, admits that he’s not leaving the political party; rather, the Democrats have shifted their platform so far left that it behooves him to vote for another party.

As relayed by Fox News Digital, Oregon has gone four decades since electing its last Republican governor.

According to an early-October poll, taken by FiveThirtyEight, Johnson’s draw of the vote gives Republican candidate Christine Dazan a three-point lead over Kotek.

Nike has been on a streak of political posturing in sports, jumpstarted by supporting Colin Kaepernick’s allegations of racism against the NFL. The brand has also been criticized for its operations in China, whose human rights violations have been contradictory to Nike’s progressive platform.

FORMER NBA PLAYER SLAMS LEBRON FOR TAKING NIKE MONEY TO STAY SILENT ON CHINA

Nike has established itself as a titan in sportswear and maintained its players-first mentality in marketing, mainly as athletes build their respective platforms with a political message, which generally leans liberal.

Knight is worth roughly $36 billion.