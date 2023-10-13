I Could Have Had Bryce Harper, Instead I’m Stuck With Giancarlo Stanton – This Is The Story Of A Depressed Yankees Fan

Videos by OutKick

I have a confession to make.

I haven’t been watching a lot of the MLB playoffs this postseason. Besides the fact that the Wild Card barely even happened with three out of the four games being immediate sweeps, the fact of the matter is that as a Yankees fan it’s been downright depressing to go from such preseason high hopes to downright ending the year in shambles.

So instead I started watching Yellowstone (talk about late to the party!) and watching NFL games – even the dreaded Thursday Night Amazon games.

But when I do turn the games on, I’ve been watching the Phillies. Why’s that? Because Bryce Harper is a damn baller and I’m wondering what could have been if the Yankees signed him in 2019 when he was a free agent. Instead we are stuck with Giancarlo Stanton who may end up being one of the worst signings of all time for the franchise. Thanks for nothing, Brian Cashman.

Brian Cashman indicated that Bryce Harper isn’t a fit for the #Yankees. Said the team already has six outfielders and that playing Harper at first base isn’t realistic. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) December 10, 2018

CASHMAN DIDN’T WANT TO SIGN HARPER

During the 2019 offseason, Cashman repeatedly dismissed pursuing Harper. His reasons? The team already had a number of outfielder and that Bryce playing first base wasn’t “realistic.”

Oh you just know how this is going to turn out.

“Playing Bryce Harper at first base isn’t realistic” – Brian Cashman

pic.twitter.com/KDigDbQvJM — 4 Train Savages (@FourSavages) October 11, 2023

FIRST BASEMAN BRYCE HARPER HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/fSKOMnwwjl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2023

BRYCE HAS SOME OF THE BEST POSTSEASON STATS EVER

Whereas Harper is putting up some of the best postseason numbers EVER in the history of baseball (His OPS is fifth all time behind some guys named Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, George Brett and Carlos Beltran) he has been absolutely crushing it this postseason as well hitting .462 with four home runs and five RBIs in four games against the Braves.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies that will take him through 2031 when he will only be 38-years-old. Meanwhile Cashman signed Stanton to a 13-year, $325 million contract in 2014. Harper has now brought the Phillies to two NLCS in four years while Stanton has brought none to New York.

Oh, and he literally can’t run. Literally he can not run. This isn’t him not hustling, he physically is unable to run.

Bryce Harper and his Phillies will now head to the NLCS once again after defeating the Braves in four games last night. They’ll face off against the Diamondbacks while Giancarlo Stanton continues to buy his own diamonds with the massive contract that drives Yankees fans nuts. Imagine the left handed hitting Harper just BELTING home runs to the Short Porch in Yankee Stadium?

This is why we can’t have nice things. Thanks, Cashman and the team for raising ticket prices despite having their worst record in 31 years.

And damn Bryce can you stop being so cool.

Just Bryce Harper shirtless and Fletcher Cox rocking out to dancing on my own… nothing to see here #phillies pic.twitter.com/oSL8Tim4ad — Evan Macy (@evan_macy) October 13, 2023