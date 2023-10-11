The Deion Sanders Effect Trickles Down To The Philadelphia Phillies Before Showdown With Atlanta Braves

updated

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in game three of the NLDS on Wednesday evening, with the Deion Sanders effect out in full force. Thanks to Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, Coach Prime might need to stock up on his apparel inventory.

It’s pretty easy to spot the Colorado craze over the last few weeks, especially with NFL and NBA legends showing up to Boulder. But, a few Phillies stars decided it was time to breakout the Deion Sanders gear as they prepare for the Braves.

I have to give Bryce Harper credit, that’s a pretty good looking shirt he was wearing, as he made his way into the ballpark. On the other hand, the Phillies social media account was having a blast with the caption on this one.

I don’t know what type of pregame speech will be needed, but Philadelphia should go the Colorado route and make this thing personal.

Head coach Deon Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field before their game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Once Again, Colorado Football, Deion Sanders In Spotlight

After Tuesday’s press conference, where Deion Sanders mentioned that his son Shedeur Sanders needed an NIL deal for his touchdown celebration, we see the Phillies wearing Colorado gear.

How Does Shedeur Sanders Not Have A Watch Deal? Deion Sanders Is Befuddled By The Lack Of NIL, ‘He Can’t Keep Doing It For Free’

If you don’t think the brand has captivated a national audience, I don’t know what to tell you anymore. From Kevin Garnett to Paul Pierce, the list goes on of celebrities who have attended games in Boulder. Now, Bryce Harper and his teammate are spreading the Deion Sanders love in Philadelphia, which adds another layer to the Coach Prime hype.

Now, we wait to see if the Phillies take to the field with a personal vendetta against the Braves. I don’t imagine Philadelphia, Bryce Harper or Nick Castellanos needs a pregame speech, as the social media caption says it all.

Are the Braves about to mess around and find out?

