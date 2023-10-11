How Does Shedeur Sanders Not Have A Watch Deal? Deion Sanders Is Befuddled By The Lack Of NIL, ‘He Can’t Keep Doing It For Free’

Videos by OutKick

All of the talk surrounding NIL in today’s college football world, and Shedeur Sanders somehow doesn’t have a watch deal. While that might be surprising to you, its befuddling to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

After captivating audiences around the country during his time at Jackson State, followed by his current tenure at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders might not have everything you think he does. This includes an NIL deal for his signature celebration during and after games.

You’ve all seen it by now, with Sanders holding up his arm with a diamond watch that most certainly costs more than the car you drive everyday. We have seen players get NIL deals for tractors, air conditioning, hamburgers, the list could go on.

Shedeur went straight to the Arizona State student section after Colorado's win to throw up his watch pic.twitter.com/WIiSrLB4cT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2023

But, one of the most talked about players in the country is still searching for an NIL deal to wrap around his wrist. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Deion Sanders made it a point to say that it’s time for someone to capitalize on his son, as he jokingly, but serious at the same time, talked about the ‘free advertisement’ celebration.

“We’re on a bigger stage. First of all, much love to DJ Khaled, he’s the one that stamped it,” Deion Sanders said Tuesday. “I love to see it because it’s hilarious to me, he and I joke about it on a daily basis. We just gotta get him a lucrative watch deal, he can’t keep doing it for free, We gotta capitalize on it, he is my son. We gotta capitalize on the moment, right?”

He makes a solid point, and I would think Dave Portnoy would be one of the first people to give Sanders a call after today’s press conference for an NIL deal with his watch company.

Deion Sanders: Travis Hunter Making Progress. Return Friday?

The good news for Travis Hunter is that he’s been cleared to practice by the doctors. Now, it’s all about getting re-acclimated to the everyday life of practice and potentially playing this Friday night. But, Deion Sanders is not going to put Hunter into the game if he’s not ready, noting on Tuesday that he doesn’t want him to be a liability.

“There’s a tremendous chance he could play,” Sanders said during his Tuesday press conference. “It goes by how he looks, how he performs in practice. How his wind is. He has to be in shape. I don’t want him to be a liability. I want him to always be a tremendous asset. Travis, he came to me yesterday morning and he said, ‘What more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to?’ So I love the team aspect of Travis, 100%. But I hope he can play.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But, the fact we are talking about Travis Hunter potentially playing on Friday night is a welcomed conversation for Deion Sanders. Just last week, Sanders discussed how he would like to see Travis take his time and return following the bye-week against UCLA.

Now, we’re three days away from Colorado taking the field against Stanford, and there’s a decent chance we see the two-way player back on the field.

Not a bad few days for Deion Sanders, as Colorado looks to win its 5th game of the season on Friday night, which would put them one win away from a bowl berth. Coming off a 1-11 season, the Buffaloes are making strides that many didn’t see coming.

From on-field results to postgame celebrations, Colorado continues to figure out ways to stay in the headlines. This time, it’s Deion Sanders once again using his platform to to promote his players, along with the entire program.