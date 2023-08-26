New York Yankees Are Raising Ticket Prices Despite Having Their Worst Season In 31 Years

Videos by OutKick

Dear my fellow Yankees fans,

Let’s talk about what we know:

The New York Yankees stink.

The New York Yankees have been a massive disappointment.

The New York Yankees have the second highest payroll at $276 million and aren’t even making the playoffs.

The New York Yankees’ fans are beyond frustrated.

… So what does the New York Yankees organization do?

Raise next year’s season ticket prices by 10%.

Because of course they would.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman had an awful year with this team not performing. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

THE NEW YORK YANKEES HAVE BEEN AWFUL

Last week the Yankees sent out a notice to season ticket holders saying they would, once again, be raising ticket prices, as if somehow this pitiful team deserves more money. Although the increased price range varies, some ticket holders will see as much as a 10% additional fee in order to keep their tickets.

Fans, of course, are not happy with the latest upcharge — especially with this disaster of a team and personnel.

It almost pains me to write this, but the Yankees are still in LAST PLACE in the American League East. And They are not only 18 games behind the first place Baltimore Orioles, but also nine games out of a Wild Card playoff spot.

Some season ticket holders took to social media to complain that the Yankees are only raising prices because they have to compensate for not making the expected playoff revenue that was all but guaranteed with the team and its $270+ million payroll.

Who would have thought that Jim Mora’s classic quote, “Playoffs? You’re talking about playoffs?” would resonate with the Yankees — of all teams — in 2023?!

YANKEES ARE IN LAST PLACE IN THE AL EAST

Is it understandable for the Yankees to raise season ticket prices? Probably.

But as any Yankees fan or baseball follower knows, the fanbase has become so increasingly frustrated with this team that anything and everything they do is being scrutinized. Whether it’s pathetic patches on the iconic no-name uniforms, to somehow letting a concussed Anthony Rizzo continue to play baseball for months only to put him back on the IL for concussion-like symptoms, this team has lost its way.

Having not won a World Series since 2009, the Yankees always guaranteed they were in it to win it with each passing season. For years, Yankees fans believed General Manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner when they said that it was World Series or bust. Guess what? There’s been no World Series, and there’s hardly been any significant playoff runs that mattered.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees have not performed to the expectations at all. (Getty Images)

YANKEES TICKET PRICES WILL GO UP NEARLY 10%

So when diehard Yankees fans see that the organization made over $345 MILLION on ticket sales in 2022, which will surely be topped with the current season, the last thing they wants to know is that they have to pay even MORE of their hard-earned money to see a disaster of a Yankees team.

Eventually, the Yankees fanbase is going to demand that if they are paying this much money, that the powers-that-be start listening to them. They’ll find out soon once the season ends and they see what the organization does about manager Aaron Boone and General Manager Brian Cashman.