Yankees Lose Nine In A Row For First Time In Over 40 Years

Videos by OutKick

The New York Yankees have lost nine games in a row for the first time since 1982… over FORTY YEARS AGO.

Want to know how long ago that is?

The #1 movie in the country was E.T.

The #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 was Olivia Newton-John’s Physical.

… Are you kidding me with this team?!

Talk about the Bronx Bombers… this has been a bomb of a season.

It’s been a long season for Yankees manager Aaron Boone who can’t find any answers for his struggling team. (Getty Images)

THE YANKEES REMAIN IN LAST PLACE

As a Yankees fan, I don’t know why I do this to myself.

Time and time again this year, I’ve had to write about how bad the New York Yankees are – my favorite team.

Whether it was due to injuries, like Aaron Judge hurting his TOE of all things, to Domingo German going to rehab for alcohol abuse, to manager Aaron Boone saying over-and-over again that they would turn things around, it’s been a frustrating season. Oh, and don’t forget when they played a concussed Anthony Rizzo for months!

But nobody expected it to be this bad. Not with the league’s second highest payroll at over $260 million.

The Yankees have loss 9 in a row. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

At this rate, I sort of just want the team to keep losing. Let’s just get absolutely obliterated during the remaining weeks of the season . Why not? We literally have nothing to lose anymore. And hey, if anything, maybe this will actually force Yanks owner Hal Steinbrenner to fix the situation and maybe either move on from Brian Cashman, or take a step away from the analytics-obsessed mindset that has placed the team here in the first place.

We’ll see what happens tonight as the Yankees look to avoid making it 10-straight losses. The franchise’s all-time consecutive losing record is 12, from back in 1908. At least if they break that they would have won something this season.