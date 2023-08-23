Yankees Lose Nine In A Row For First Time In Over 40 Years

Videos by OutKick
The New York Yankees have lost nine games in a row for the first time since 1982… over FORTY YEARS AGO.
Want to know how long ago that is?
The #1 movie in the country was E.T.
The #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 was Olivia Newton-John’s Physical.
… Are you kidding me with this team?!
Talk about the Bronx Bombers… this has been a bomb of a season.
THE YANKEES REMAIN IN LAST PLACE
As a Yankees fan, I don’t know why I do this to myself.
Time and time again this year, I’ve had to write about how bad the New York Yankees are – my favorite team.
Whether it was due to injuries, like Aaron Judge hurting his TOE of all things, to Domingo German going to rehab for alcohol abuse, to manager Aaron Boone saying over-and-over again that they would turn things around, it’s been a frustrating season. Oh, and don’t forget when they played a concussed Anthony Rizzo for months!
But nobody expected it to be this bad. Not with the league’s second highest payroll at over $260 million.
At this rate, I sort of just want the team to keep losing. Let’s just get absolutely obliterated during the remaining weeks of the season . Why not? We literally have nothing to lose anymore. And hey, if anything, maybe this will actually force Yanks owner Hal Steinbrenner to fix the situation and maybe either move on from Brian Cashman, or take a step away from the analytics-obsessed mindset that has placed the team here in the first place.
We’ll see what happens tonight as the Yankees look to avoid making it 10-straight losses. The franchise’s all-time consecutive losing record is 12, from back in 1908. At least if they break that they would have won something this season.
3 Comments
F uck Boone and f uck Cashman.
It doesn’t matter who the manager is. Cashman’s philosophy has never been successful. He accidentally won a WS in 2009 but this system is designed to win games in regular season. Has normally been relatively ok, only to lose to the better teams in the playoffs. Every sticking year. The glory of this mess is that maybe little Hal will get off his ass and channel his inner George and fire that bum. Cashman has to go. Issue #1.
Boone’s post-game pressers are entertaining. “Ya know,…I mean…ya know…I mean.” Plus the pitchers are doing great except for a leaving a few balls up in the zone, and the batters are just encountering some bad luck by hitting directly where the fielders are positioned, etc. etc. The reporters often sound they are too timid to ask tough questions, although Boone has admitted at one point that the team stinks. And he does bristle when anyone asks him if the team still haves a chance to make the Wild Card. On Tuesday night, however, he said “we’re in it to win it”! The underperformance is not his fault, though, and it would be unfair for ownership make him the scapegoat.