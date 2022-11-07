Howard Stern Fears Herschel Walker Would Start Civil War If Victorious

Former radio star Howard Stern says he’s nervous. He scoured over polling averages last weekend to learn that Herschel Walker leads Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senatorial race. That has Stern in a great degree of distress.

“F*king Herschel Walker. Holy f*ck. They’re saying he’s gonna win in Georgia,” Stern began.

He warns that Walker could stoke a war for democracy.

“There’s gonna be another Civil War,” Stern said of Walker’s polling numbers. “I think there is gonna be one. I mean, how could the f*ck you elect that guy? You gotta be outta your fu*king skull.”

Howard, a mental-case holdover from the pandemic, almost declared Herschel Walker mentally ill but concluded the senate hopeful was much worse than mentally ill:

“I gotta say, I mean, are you f*cking kidding me? I don’t care what party, what you believe, what you think would be good for America, would you really vote for this fucking — I don’t know what the f*ck he is. I was gonna say like a mental case, but I don’t even know if that’s fair to mental cases. I just don’t know.”

Howard Stern hates Herschel Walker.

Howard Stern made a career of wittily deriding hysterical partisans in the media. Yet here he is today venting that a potential Georgia senator could ignite a Civil War.

Stern used to abhor groupthink. Now, he parrots the same talking points of the stuffy press members he uses to ridicule.

Howard Stern is a shell of his former self. He’s proof of what happens when one continues to broadcast in misery instead of letting their career pasture.

At this point, Stern is indistinguishable from the pinheads on MSNBC. Over there, guests and pundits are warning that a GOP victory would signal the “end of democracy” and the “death of children.”

See, Howard Stern and Joy Ried — one and the same.

Voting this week could quickly exacerbate Stern’s fears. Herschel Walker overtook Raphael Warnock in the RealClearPolitics averages last week:

Herschel Walker overtook Raphael Warnock in the RealClearPolitics averages over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/TBZVzDtHIA — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 31, 2022

Howard Stern may not be able to overcome a Walker victory. Stern is already reeling from New York lifting the mask mandate, which he deemed threatening to his health.