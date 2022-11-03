Crazy MSNBC Guy Says GOP Midterm Victory Means ‘Our Children Will Be Arrested And Conceivably Killed’

Today we check in on MSNBC as the countdown to the 2022 midterm elections reaches just five days.

The network appears to be bracing for a GOP takeover of both the House and Senate. As expected, MSNBC is not handling that likelihood with much sanity, or even stability.

Wednesday, MSNBC “presidential historian” Michael Beschloss appeared on set with Maddow-lackey Chris Hayes to discuss President Biden’s message to voters, that “democracy itself is at stake.” Beschloss began by likening Biden to Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt. He then declared the GOP the enemy of the state.

“We could be six days away from losing our rule of law,” he shouted.

The supposed historian warned that Republicans could dismantle the free press and kill our children.

Uh, what? We will let the bozo explain himself:

And a historian 50 years from now, if historians are allowed to write in this country and if there are still free publishing houses and a free press, which I’m not certain of. But if that is true, a historian will say, what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed. We’re on the edge of a brutal authoritarian system, and it could be a week away. Michael Beschlos

And for proof this guy exists:

ICYMI: Trump Derangement Syndrome has struck Presidential "Historian" Michael @BeschlossDC, who went on an absolutely unhinged rant following Joe Biden's speech last night: pic.twitter.com/pWrPulbs8E — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) November 3, 2022

Woah. Why so pugnacious, MSNBC?

At least the network is changing it up. Accusing Republicans of wanting to murder children is a way to freshen up the rhetoric. Even those of us who get a kick out of MSNBC’s baseless hysteria were growing bored with Joy Reid and Tif Cross stating that GOP politicians were only keeping black adults alive to cook white people steaks.

So, we appreciate this loon going unhinged to end the week for our entertainment. His rant certainly sounded like something that’d come from the mouth of Keith Olbermann. Perhaps it would have, had the network not rejected Olbermann’s plea to return to MSNBC airwaves.

Later in the segment, the nutjob begged voters to focus less on inflation, gas prices, and paying their rent:

“So, if Biden had gone on the air tonight and said, ‘biggest thing we have to worry about is marginal tax rate,’ or something like that. Well, it is important, but what significant presidents do, I think you’ll agree, we both write history, you and I. 1860, Lincoln didn’t say biggest issue was colleges, although he felt strongly. He said the country can’t survive half slave or half free.”

Got that? What’s at stake next Tuesday is on par with slavery.

To add to Beschloss’ terrors, the latest averages at RealClearPolitics project Republicans to take both the House and the Senate.

Translation: “children will be arrested and conceivably killed” and our press won’t be allowed to report it.