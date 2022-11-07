Actor Rob Reiner Tells Joy Reid Republicans Are ‘Literally Killing’ People To Win Midterms

MSNBC continues to brace for the midterm elections by telling viewers that Republicans are going to kill them. This time the network summoned actor Rob Reiner of “All in the Family” fame for assistance.

Reiner joined Joy Reid on Friday to warn voters that Republicans plan to kill people in their quest for power.

[Republicans] are only interested in power,” Reiner told Reid. “They are only interested, and they will do anything to get the power. And they are willing to kill, literally kill, to get the power. You can’t have a conversation with them.”

Rob Reiner tells Joy Reid that Republicans are literally killing people

Now, even any host with a modicum of self-respect would interject and debunk some loony former actor accusing a political party of murder without any evidence. But Joy Reid does not have said dignity. In fact, she’s likely to use Reiner’s conspiracy in the coming days.

In addition to “literally killing” people, Reiner says a GOP-controlled Congress would ensure the extinction of democracy.

“If we do not [vote Democrat], this might be the last election we have in a democracy,” Reiner also warned.

The last election ever, huh?

The expected Red Wave has forced MSNBC to reach deep into its bag of guests. Rob Reiner’s little rant isn’t even the most unstable segment on the network over the past week.

Last Wednesday, MSNBC “presidential historian” Michael Beschloss proclaimed Republicans would “conceivably kill” children, dismantle the free press, and turn the United States into Nazi Germany should they take control of the House and Senate:

“And a historian 50 years from now, if historians are allowed to write in this country and if there are still free publishing houses and a free press, which I’m not certain of. But if that is true, a historian will say, what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed. We’re on the edge of a brutal authoritarian system, and it could be a week away.”

So the “logic,” if you will, is that Republicans are trying to keep unborn babies alive just to kill them later in life. That appears to be the talking point on which MSNBC has settled

Rob Reiner directed the 1992 film “A Few Good Men” to acclaim. His career and sanity have greatly diminished since that time.