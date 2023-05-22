Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green Admits To Having Twitter Burner Accounts To Keep Up With Haters

Videos by OutKick

NBA players have feelings, too … and Twitter accounts to keep up with their haters.

Twitter has become a scathing real-time review for athletes as major American sports remain a constant trending topic on the site.

If a professional has an incredible or incredibly terrible performance, Twitter is always the place for people to vent their reactions. So naturally, athletes want to keep an eye on their praises and critiques.

Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets reacts against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jalen Green Has Burners To Keep Up With The Haters

Joining Clippers All-Star Paul George on his “Podcast P” show, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green admitted that he keeps several Twitter burner accounts on ice if he wants to see what his haters are saying.

In the past, star players like Kevin Durant received criticism for hiding behind fake accounts to chime in with his thoughts. Now it appears to be a part of being an athlete: maintaining distance from the discourse but not being completely oblivious to their public image.

“I got a couple burners,” Green told PG-13. “They’ll be cool with you, praise you and all that. [Once I] have a bad game, ‘he’s not good, he’s going to China.’”

Jalen Green having a burner makes all the sense in the world. After all, when you’re the best player for one of the NBA’s worst teams, you’re probably immune to any real hate based on low expectations.

Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket against Kendrick Nunn #20 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2023 (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Is having burner social media accounts a positive or negative for pro athletes?)

Houston Rebuild (or reunion) OTW?

Last season, Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds. Green has been a star in the making since being drafted with the second pick of the 2021 draft.

The Rockets tied the San Antonio Spurs for the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 22-60 (sheesh).

Houston was so bad last season that French phenom and projected no. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wenbanyama seemingly celebrated when the Rockets didn’t land the year’s top pick. Instead, the Rockets are slotted fourth in the order this year.

Houston has managed to be a lottery team for three-straight miserable seasons. Early word after the 2022-23 regular season has suggested that ex-Rockets star James Harden has considered a return to H-Town. Harden was traded out of Houston and to the Nets on Jan. 2021. He was eventually traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, who suffered a second-round exit this postseason.