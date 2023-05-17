San Antonio Wins NBA Lottery, Right To Pick Projected Generational Superstar Victor Wembanyama Of France

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night and are expected to make Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 wunderkind from Le Chesnay, France, the first pick in the draft on June 22.

Wembanyama, 19, is considered the greatest draft prospect since LeBron James of Akron, Ohio, 20 years ago. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected James, and he has won four NBA titles, leading the Cavs, Miami (two) and Los Angeles to the crowns. James and the Lakers were scheduled to open the Western Conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Denver later Tuesday.

Projected to be one of the best players in the NBA on offense and defense within two or three years, Wembanyama previously played professionally for the Metropolitans 92 in France and for the French national team.

Charlotte Finished 2nd In Lottery

The Charlotte Hornets were runners-up in the lottery held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. Portland finished third with Houston fourth.

The rest of the lottery included picks 5 through 14, which were Detroit, Orlando, Indiana, Washington, Utah, Dallas, Orlando again via a trade with Chicago, Oklahoma City, Toronto and New Orleans.

Wembanyama is considered a can’t-miss, but beware. Just ask the New Orleans Pelicans. They won the lottery in 2012 and 2019, taking Anthony Davis of Kentucky and Zion Williamson of Duke. But the Pelicans made the playoffs just twice in Davis’ seven seasons before he left for the Lakers.

And Williamson has never played in a playoff game and missed most of three of his four seasons in New Orleans with various injuries.

